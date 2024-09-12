Tucker Carlson Says Harris’ Debate Performance Was ‘Hair-Standing’

American journalist Tucker Carlson described the performance of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at the debates as “hair-raising.” Commentary available on the journalist’s website.

“When I listened to Kamala Harris last night, the hair on my arms stood up because I realized she knows no bounds,” Carlson said of Harris’s speech. He said the Democratic presidential candidate believes she “can and will do anything.”

The TV presenter noted that Harris had repeatedly sent people she didn’t like to prison. According to him, this fact made him think that he might face the same fate.

Earlier, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump expressed the opinion that Harris lost the debates because she failed to inspire confidence in voters. He also emphasized that a third of voters do not even have an idea of ​​her political views and positions on most issues.

On September 10, the first election debate between Trump and Harris took place. According to CNN, a few minutes after the debate ended, Harris’s campaign called on Trump to hold another round. The former American leader responded that he would participate in the discussion if it was held “on an honest platform.”