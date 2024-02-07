RT: journalist Tucker Carlson was spotted at Sheremetyevo airport

American journalist Tucker Carlson allegedly flew out of Russia. RT reports this.

A reporter who interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin was spotted at Sheremetyevo Airport. The TV presenter entered the VIP lounge of the capital's air harbor.

However, there is no exact information about Carlson’s plans. It is known that he left the hotel without his belongings. The reporter fled a Moscow hotel from Russian journalists, refusing to answer a question about where he planned to go.

Carlson's visit to Russia became one of the main news stories in the world

The trip of the former Fox News TV channel host to Russia gained wide resonance in the world. His visit to Moscow, during which he met with Putin, was followed on both sides of the Atlantic. Dozens of journalists were waiting for him outside a hotel in the Russian capital.

At the same time, Carlson was watched so closely that illuminated even buying burgers in one of the restaurants of the Vkusno – period. Against the backdrop of this news, a joke was born on the RuNet that Tucker Carlson became the first American in ten years to be allowed into the kebab shop “U Gago” in Moscow, where US citizens were prohibited from entering in response to anti-Crimean sanctions. Many US users mistook the made-up news for the truth.

However, it turned out that it is not only Russian colleagues who pay attention to the reporter. Journalist Clayton Morris accused the US National Security Agency (NSA) of spying on Carlson last year after finding out that he was planning to interview the Russian President. “They didn't want it. The Biden administration and intelligence community did not want him to do such interviews. They spied on him,” he said.

Carlson himself said that in 2021 his phone was hacked. After this, a certain person, during the observer’s visit to Washington, openly asked whether he was really going to Russia to interview the head of state. “How could anyone know about this? The NSA just got into my correspondence with another person, that’s how it is,” Carlson said. After this, Congress asked the National Security Agency whether this was true, and they admitted the hacking of correspondence and stated that “there was a reason for this.”

The interview with Putin will be published on the night of February 9

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson's interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin will be published on February 9 at 02:00 Moscow time. The journalist reported this on his Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned). Earlier, the same information was published by the Telegram channel “Pool No. 3”, but the official announcement was posted only now.

Carlson promised that the conversation with the Russian leader would be published without editing on his website and on the social network X (formerly Twitter). Anyone can watch the interview for free.

The interview with Carlson was the first that Putin gave to a Western journalist in two years, since the beginning of the special military operation (SVO). The Kremlin explained its agreement to talk with the American by saying that his approach is very different from what is happening in foreign media.

Having learned about the impending interview, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the US National Security Council, said that there was no need for Carlson to have a conversation with Putin. Thus, the official answered the question whether the White House is worried about the imminent publication of a conversation between an American journalist and the Russian president.

Former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger called Carlson a traitor for his trip to Russia. The journalist denied such accusations.

Why should I feel guilty towards the USA? And am I obliged to love only America? I'm in a beautiful city and I don't care Tucker Carlson journalist

Member of the US House of Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene admitted that Carlson's possible interview instilled fear in the American authorities. At the same time, she emphasized that only from such journalists can Americans hear the truth.