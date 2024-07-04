Journalist Carlson, who interviewed Putin, announced a conversation with Zelensky

American journalist Tucker Carlson announced an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He wrote about this on his page on the social network X.

The journalist noted that he had been trying to get the Ukrainian leader to agree to an interview for two years. According to him, the goal of the upcoming conversation is to convey to the Americans information about the conflict in Ukraine, which “completely changes their country’s position in the world.” “We hope that this will happen soon,” Carlson added.

The exact date of the interview’s release has not been disclosed. It is also unclear whether the interview is recorded or is yet to happen.

US House of Representatives member Marjorie Taylor Greene responded to the interview announcement. She suggested asking the politician where the money allocated by Washington for Ukraine went.

Ask Zelensky Where Our Money Is. On Behalf of the American People Marjorie Taylor Greenecongresswoman

Green also asked Carlson to tell Zelensky to quickly conclude a peace agreement with Russia.

In February, Carlson flew to Moscow to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin. The conversation lasted 2 hours, 7 minutes, and 18 seconds. The American journalist’s first question was about a possible US strike on Russia. Within a few hours, the video recording had garnered tens of millions of views, and Putin and Carlson became the most frequently mentioned people on social media.

Carlson spoke unflatteringly about Zelensky

Even during his years at Fox News, Carlson spoke unflatteringly about Zelensky. In particular, the journalist compared the president’s appearance to a strip club manager and accused him of pumping money out of the “collapsing economy” of the United States. “Surprisingly, no one has kicked him out – on the contrary, everyone is fawning over him and handing him even more billions,” he was indignant.

Related materials:

Later, Carlson showed several fragments from the Ukrainian leader’s video messages. “Who is this guy? He is actually a corrupt Ukrainian dictator,” he noted. The journalist noted that Zelensky is no longer asking for money from Congress, but demanding it. He also described Zelensky as “an impudent and spoiled child demanding gifts for Christmas.”

Zelensky “remembered” Russian language to communicate with journalists

On May 25, Zelensky gave an interview to journalists from Central Asian countries. In this conversation, he, in particular, called talk about his illegitimacy after refusing to hold presidential elections on time boring, and also again refused proposals for a ceasefire, even though the leader of one of the countries allegedly offered him one.

Zelensky gave the interview in Russian, which was requested by the Central Asian journalists themselves, since “the Central Asian countries are Russian-speaking.” The Ukrainian leader agreed, noting that in the country “at some point it became very difficult to speak Russian.”