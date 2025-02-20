The legendary Norwegian player puts for sale, for beneficial purposes, the garment that prevented him from dressing in New York

The Norwegian Magnus Carlsen (34 years), legend of chess and current number 1 in the world, has put on sale on the Internet the jeans that forbade him in the World Championship of fast and lightning chess and lightning championship (blitz) that was held in the late last December in New York.

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) imposed a fine of 200 dollars and expelled the Norwegian player from the tournament, who refused to change clothes to appear in the game he had to play.

Furious, Carlsen left the World Cups. He did not participate in the fast chess mode, but then reconsidered and did it in the lightning. And proclaimed champion to the alimon with the Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi.

The Forbidden Jeans – Can Now Be Yours I am auctioning my jeans. A sentence I Never Thought I Would Write. But here are are. All Proceeds Go To The Big Brothers Big Sisters Program *Game Wornhttps://t.co/qgmlbdikqq – Magnus Carlsen (@Magnuscarlsen) Februry 19, 2025

This Wednesday, the Norwegian put on sale the aforementioned pants on eBay. “The forbidden pants can now be yours,” he announced in his account of the social network X (formerly Twitter), detailing that it has been used during “a single game” and, in response to an Internet user, which “has not been washed” .









Open until March 1, the auction had already exceeded 8,000 dollars of sale price on Thursday. The worldwide pentacampeón said that the amount of the sale will be donated to the charitable organization ‘Big Brothers Big Sisters’.