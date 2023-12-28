Convinced that the pace of chess games must be accelerated, Magnus Carlsen continues to accumulate titles in rapid chess games after giving up the classic game. The Norwegian has won alone, and for the 5th time, the World Rapid Championship in Samarkand (Uzbekistan), where the Relámpago will also be held this Friday and Saturday. It is his 16th world title, at 33 years old. The tournament, with 319 players (including women) from 46 countries, has been peppered with increasingly prodigious children and strong controversies over the strict dress code.

“This means a lot to me. I have had to suffer to win these medals in quick games. But it's a lot of fun,” Carlsen told Norwegian television NRK shortly after securing the gold medal with a no-fight draw in the final round against 18-year-old Indian Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa. The Scandinavian, undefeated with seven wins and six draws, is also the clear favorite for the Lightning World Cup, scheduled for 21 rounds, although this modality is more conducive to surprises. However, Carlsen has dropped five points on the world rapid Elo list despite his victory and remains in 2nd place (he is 1st in lightning) after the Chinese Liren Ding.

During the three days of the tournament there were some complaints – especially from Russian Ian Niepómniashi, double runner-up in the world – because Carlsen was the only one to have a private room to rest between games. In reality, the International Federation (FIDE) has granted him that privilege since 2016 and justifies it because the siege of fans and journalists (he grants short interviews to the NRK between games) that the Norwegian suffers is much greater than that of any other participant. .

The second most significant result is that the Dutch Anish Giri (25th) has not finished in the top three, as he needed to achieve the reserved place in the Candidates Tournament (scheduled for April in Toronto) for the best classified on the FIDE Circuit (table combined of all valid tournaments in 2023) that has not achieved a place through other means. Although the calculations necessary to secure it are very complex, and the FIDE regulations are not easy to interpret either, experts in the field consider that that place is right now (the process closes on December 31) for the Indian Dommaraju Gukesh , 17 years old. The other pending place, for the best Elo, could be for the American Wesley So or the French Alireza Firouzja, but its award is even more complicated, and the final decision could depend on the Sports Court of Lausanne (Switzerland).

David Antón, this Wednesday during the World Rapid Championship in Samarkand Anastasia Korolkova

With the exception of David Antón (35th after losing in the last round, when he was aiming to tie for third place, with former champion Alexánder Grischuk), none of the other five Spanish participants was born in Spain: Maxim Chigáev (Russia, 67th) ; Alan Pichot (Argentina, 76th); Eduardo Iturrizaga (Venezuela, 155th); Ana Matnadze (Georgia, 51st); and Sara Khadem (Iran, retired due to a bad cold). The gold of the women's tournament has gone to the Russian Anastasia Bodnaruk, who plays under the FIDE flag, as well as four other compatriots in the top ten: Valentina Gúnina (6th), Kateryna Lagno (7th), Alexandra Goriáchkina (8th) and Leya Garifúllina (9th).

The precocity of young talent is increasingly astonishing. The most outstanding this time are the Russian Roman Shógdzhiev, 8 years old, 147th with 5.5 points, and the Argentine (resident in Spain) Faustino Oro, 186th with 4; both have beaten grandmasters.

Instead of convincing players to contribute to a good image of chess and establishing flexible rules, reserving sanctions only for flagrant violations, FIDE has chosen to impose military-rigorous regulations regarding clothing. For example, all types of T-shirts or similar are prohibited, even if they are elegant and very clean, like those worn by the Dutch Anna-Maja Kazarián, who was fined one hundred euros.

The final standings for the open tournament are here.

And the feminine one here.

Subscribe to weekly newsletter 'Wonderful play', by Leontxo García