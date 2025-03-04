For $ 36 100, chess professional Magnus Carlsen sold his jeans, which had caused a scandal at the past high chess World Cup. The Norwegian had contested the tournament in New York in Jeans in December 2024, which was prohibited from the participants. Carlsen initially received a fine of $ 200 and an ultimatum from the organizer. Carlsen refused and was then disqualified. After many talks with the World Association FIDE, Carlsen returned to the Blitzschach World Cup that takes place in New York.

The 34-year-old released the said jeans in mid-February to auction on the Ebay platform. He didn’t take himself too seriously. “The forbidden jeans – now you can belong. I auction my jeans. A sentence that I never thought I would write him. But now the time has come, ”he wrote on X. The linked offer on the sales platform not only showed photos of the jeans. There were also some pictures of Carlsen even during the World Cup, where he was wearing the jeans.

There is an idea of ​​charity behind the campaign. Carlsen wrote on X: “The entire proceeds go to the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.” The organization supports children and young people and is dependent on donations. Now there was a particularly large donation thanks to Carlsen’s jeans. The chess professional now announced itself that the pants were sold for $ 36 100, i.e. more than 34,000 euros.