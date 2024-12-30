The cowboy dispute has reached a truce. Magnus Carlsen Yes, he will compete in the World Rapid Championship in New York this December 30 and 31 after putting out the war that sparked his clothing last Friday. The Norwegian left the competition after being excluded from a round for wearing jeans, clothing that, according to the International Federation (FIDE), violated dress code rules. But the champion between 2013 and 2023 has decided to return to the tournament after an amicable agreement mediated by his father and the event sponsor.

«To make a long story short: I will play at least one more day in New York. And if I do well, another day,” said the 34-year-old player. “After speaking with Arkady Dvorkovich (FIDE president) after the incident, and Turlov (main sponsor), I felt that we could have a fruitful conversation, so I decided to play. I love blitz chess. I want to give the fans the opportunity to see me play. It may be the last time, who knows,” he continued in his message.

Dvorkovich expressed his regret through a statement on social media pointing out Carlsen’s importance in this tournament and in the world of chess. “It is a shame that the application of the dress code, although legal and consistent, has left some with the feeling that it is disproportionate and has led to a situation that everyone would have preferred to avoid.”

And he added that he has approved a more flexible vision of clothing during the World Cup that allows for some modifications to the official code.









Carlsen, for his part, noted that he was not going to stop wearing his favorite clothes. “As a start, I’ll play in jeans tomorrow.”