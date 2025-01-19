In 1996 Bobby Fisher tried to convince the world that a paradigm shift in chess was necessary. The American wanted to universalize sports science and to do so he promoted a new format that had already been popular at the beginning of the century in which anyone without knowledge of opening theories could play on equal terms. The fundamental innovation was the change of location of the largest pieces. He called his new chess at first Fischerandom, then Fischer Random Chess. His proposal, however, did not obtain the intended impact, although many continued to play and a world championship was even created that has continued to be played. That dream of Fischer has now been rescued, 26 years later, by the best player today, Magnus Carlsen, who intends to turn it into a discipline that is practiced on a global level.

The preeminence of the Norwegian in today’s chess is unmatched by any other player in any era. Perennial champion until he got bored in the classic mode, in 2014 he created an application called Play Magnus that years later would make him a billionaire (Chess.com bought it in 2022 for 80 million euros). Fed up with the slower format that FIDE continues to defend, Carlsen changed the pace last year with a completely unexpected move. Together with the German billionaire patron Jan Henric Buettner, he went out of his way to turn this free chess, the name it received at the beginning of the last century, into something truly serious. Together they designed what is now known as the Freestyle Chess Tour, a circuit of tournaments around the world in which this year many of the best players on the planet will participate in terms of prestige and money.

The organizers have already raised 15 million euros and have designed a World Cup with five tournaments

The germ of this revolution comes from the vision of the German businessman, who, determined to learn something new in his monotonous life, focused his attention on chess. After taking classes in his mansion in Weissenhaus, he decided to offer Carlsen his support to promote the discipline. After seven hours of conversation with Henrik Carlsen, the Norwegian’s father, the world champion agreed to meet with him. Thus an idea germinated that today is a reality. On February 9, the first Freestyle Chess or Ajedrez 960 world championship will begin.

The main difference between this new modality and the classic one is that the location of the largest pieces (all except the pawns) must be drawn ten minutes before each game. This completely destroys the huge literature that exists on opening theories, for which expert players usually play the first ten or fifteen moves by heart. That does not exist in this format. On the contrary, now players have to waste a lot of time analyzing in depth the random position of their pieces from the first move. This offers positions never seen before and, therefore, more beauty for lovers of this sport. Its detractors have been mainly professional players, who consider it an attack on the classical discipline and their studio work.

This World Cup that is now beginning had a pilot test last year. An experiment carried out in the Weissenhaus mansion and surrounded by luxury, in which some of the best in the world already participated and in which, of course, Magnus Carlsen prevailed. Some of the rules that were given there will remain in this championship, such as the obligation for players to wear a heart rate monitor. One of the great curiosities was to see how Carlsen maintained his heart rate without alterations between 80 and 90 beats compared to the 140 of some of his rivals, and how it changed, rising to 109, when he noticed an error by his opponent that left him victory on a plate. Another of the great innovations is that players with pieces of the same color will be able to meet once the order of the pieces has been drawn to discuss possible strategies before the start of the games.

The organizers hope that this World Cup becomes one of the outstanding events on the chess calendar and can coexist with the one organized by FIDE for the next 20 years. For now, this year will be made up of five events that will take place in Weissenhaus (Germany), Paris, New York, New Delhi and Cape Town. The ten participants of the first, chosen for different merits, will be Magnus Carlsen (number 1 in the world ranking), Fabiano Caruana (2), Hikaru Nakamura (3), Gukesh Dommaraju (5), Nodirbek Abdusattorov (6), Alireza Firouzja ( 7), Viswanathan Anand (10), Levon Aronian (11), Vincent Keymer (19) and Vladimir Fedoseev (26). The format consists of a group stage and then playoffs between the eight best classified teams.

In addition to prestige, one of the great incentives for players is the economic factor. After having raised 15 million dollars, Buettner has assured that the winner of each event will pocket 200,000 euros. Furthermore, it is expected that the prize pool will rise next year from the current 750,000 euros to one million in each tournament.

If Fischer raised his head, he wouldn’t miss it.

The Ten Commandments of the Freestyle Chess Tour

– The order of the largest pieces is drawn ten minutes before.

– The drawn position is identical for both players.

– The king will always be between both rooks, to allow castling.

– Players with pieces of the same color can strategize among themselves before the games.

– All players must wear a heart rate monitor.

– There will be five Grand Slams throughout the year (Weissenhaus, Paris, New York, New Delhi and Cape Town).

– Only ten players chosen for different merits participate.

– The first phase is a fast-paced round-robin system (10 min + 10 sec increment).

– The second phase is eliminatory between the eight best (90 min + 30 sec).

– Points assigned in each Grand Slam: 25-18-15-12-10-8-6-4-2-1.