Magnus Carlsen is motivated by big challenges. So he flies to Almaty (Kazakhstan) very motivated because a year ago he couldn’t win the Rapid World Cup (15 minutes + 10 seconds per move) nor the Lightning (3 + 2). Some 300 players (including the women’s competition) from 50 countries will play it from Monday to Wednesday (rapid) and Friday (lightning). In addition to many very tough rivals, the Norwegian will meet there with the American Hans Niemann, whom he accused without evidence of cheating in September, for which he faces a lawsuit in the US for more than 400 million dollars. The two players will probably, although not be certain, meet in Kazakhstan, depending on the results achieved by both during the tournament, which is played by the Swiss system.

“Fast modalities offer a greater margin for creativity,” Carlsen explained a few days ago during the announcement of the merger of Play Magnus, the business group of which he is the largest shareholder, with chess.com, which will now add more than one hundred million users. Carlsen is still the number 1 in the world in rapids but has dropped to 4th in lightning, after Alireza Firouzja (French of Iranian origin), and the Americans Hikaru Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana.

There are three very important absences: Firouzja, 19, who has not responded to the question from EL PAÍS to explain his reasons; the Chinese Liren Ding, World Cup finalist against the Russian Ian Niepómniashi after Carlsen’s resignation from the title (the Chinese Federation has not responded to this newspaper either); and the 16-year-old Indian Dommaraju Gukesh, in need of rest after some disappointing results and three weeks after his participation in the Tata tournament in Wijk aan Zee (Netherlands), the Roland Garros of chess. Neither will be the American Wesley So, 4th in the world in rapids and 15th in lightning.

Still, Carlsen will face a very demanding challenge. His main adversary in theory for both modalities is Nakamura, who a few days ago beat him by one point (13.5-14.5) in the SpeedChess final, a tournament of chess.com that mixes games of 1, 3 and 5 minutes. But there are also the reigning world champions: the amazing 18-year-old Nodirbek Abdusattórov (rapid) from Uzbek and the Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (lightning). Niepómniashi and Caruana are also competing, as well as the Pole Jan Duda, the now Romanian Richard Rapport, the Azerbaijani Shajriyar Mamediárov or the Russians (with the flag of the International Federation, FIDE) Alexander Grischuk, Vladimir Fedoseiev and Vladislav Artémiev, among many other fearsome rivals. , whose list includes the Spaniards Paco Vallejo and David Antón.

official poster FIDE

Niemann’s performance is perhaps the greatest of uncertainties, because there are grounds for expecting the best and the worst. The controversial American is, by nature, irregular and unstable in character, he is still (although much less than three months ago) under media pressure and registered a bad result a month ago in the Rapid World Cup of Nations in Jerusalem, where he defended the first board of USA. But he has just signed an excellent 2nd place in the slow-game Sunway Sitges Open (Barcelona) and has risen to 36th place in the world with 2,705.7 points without the slightest hint of cheating. And, judging by the few time troubles he suffers in the classic mode, it can be assumed that he has a lot of potential in rapids.

Chess is very popular in Kazakhstan, which explains why these World Cups are held in a sports center for 5,000 spectators. Much of their attention will be devoted to the women’s World Cups, because there are three young Kazakhs in the elite and two more among the best in the world under 20. In the absence of the number one, Yifán Hou, almost retired from the competition, and the world champion Wenjun Ju, also Chinese, as well as that of her compatriot Tingjie Lei, finalist of the Candidates, and the Ukrainian sisters Mariya and Anna Muzychuk, the main favorites are three Russians (Alexandra Kosteniuk, Alexandra Goriáchkina and Katerina Lagno) and the other Chinese candidate, Zhongyi Tan. With the permission of the Kazakhs, of course, because Bibisara Assaubáyeva, 18, is the current world champion in blitz and runner-up in rapids.

The games start this Monday at 10:00 a.m. in Madrid, 06:00 a.m. in Buenos Aires, 04:00 a.m. in Bogotá and 03:00 a.m. in Mexico City, and can be followed live through various platforms, as well as on the official portal.

