Chess is a ruthless sport. The only thing that matters is destroying the opponent. There is no compassion. There is no mercy. The fight for victory is always the only thing that matters. That is why there had always been only one champion, something that changed unexpectedly yesterday. In a very controversial decision that has unanimously angered the chess world, the Norwegian Magnus Carlsen and the Russian Ian Nepomniatchi decided to share the blitz or blitz chess world title.

The truth is that the World Cup that was held in New York these days will go down in history for many reasons. First because of Carlsen’s exclusion in the rapids for wearing jeans. Also for the victory in that modality of an 18-year-old Russian who no one counted on. Then for Carlsen’s unexpected return to compete in the blitz after reaching an agreement with FIDE to modify the dress code. Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, for the agreement between Carlsen and ‘Nepo’ to share the title.

Carlsen and Nepo shake hands Walusza Photography

It had never happened before that two players shared a title. But Magnus Carlsen is not determined to break any kind of pre-established norm. Thus, after seven games in the final against the Russian, he had a brief conversation to decide to share the title to the disbelief of everyone. There is no precedent for two players agreeing to something like that at a world championship.