At the end of January 2004, two months after his 13th birthday, Magnus Carlsen was already an international teacher and was taking the first steps to become – only three months later – the second youngest grandmaster in history, after Sergei Karyakin. His passion for chess had not been unleashed until he was almost eight years old, out of jealousy of his older sister, despite the fact that his father had tried to teach him to play at five, when he had already shown an amazing memory, worthy of the most brilliant gifted.

His progression from eight to 13 was meteoric, and especially at 12, when his parents decided to take a sabbatical year with their four children to travel around Europe with the double objective that Magnus cultivate his talent for chess and all four learn of cultural visits. The game in this video, against the Dutchman Ernst, is the Norwegian’s brightest in Group C at the famous Wijk aan Zee festival (Netherlands). Carlsen won the tournament – and an automatic invite to Group B in 2005 – and there began his straight path to glory.