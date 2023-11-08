Carlsberg threatens Russia with an international court over the situation with Baltika

The Danish brewing corporation Carlsberg Group offered Russia to resolve the Baltika dispute within six months from October 13, otherwise the company threatens to refer the case to an international arbitration court. This is reported by Interfax with reference to sources.

In mid-October, the group sent to the Russian authorities, including the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economic Development, official notifications of a dispute under three international agreements at once: the Russian treaties on the encouragement and mutual protection of investments with Denmark and Sweden from 1993 and 1995, respectively, as well as the Soviet treaty with Germany from 1989. At the same time, the company proposed to resolve the issue through negotiations.

Carlsberg’s claims are that the transfer of its assets in Russia to the temporary management of the Federal Property Management Agency, according to the company, was illegal. In addition, the group found a buyer for the business and expected to receive more than 70 billion rubles from the deal (even after the mandatory 50 percent discount), but the sale fell through and the company did not receive any money.

The corporation announced its withdrawal from the Russian market in March 2022 and found a buyer for the business in June 2023 – according to sources, it was to be the Arnest group, which later acquired Heineken’s assets in Russia. However, in July, by decree of President Vladimir Putin, the foreign shares of the Baltika company were transferred to state control.

Carlsberg said it had lost control over the management and operations of the breweries and admitted that the change in management was made without the company’s knowledge or approval. At the end of October, Carlsberg management accused Russia of stealing its business and announced that it was severing all ties with its Russian business, as well as abandoning a deal with the Russian government.