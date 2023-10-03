Carlsberg Group will terminate beer production agreements with Baltika

The Carlsberg Group (CG) announced the termination of licensing agreements with the Russian company Baltika and prohibited it from selling beer from brands owned by the group. About it reported on the website of the Danish brewing company.

Products of all international and regional CG brands were subject to restrictions. A complete ban on sales will come into force on April 1, 2024. Until this time, Baltika was allowed to use existing reserves and materials for the production and sale of products under the Carlsberg Group brands. CG management informed Russian breweries in advance about the new restrictions, the press release clarifies.

“We have concluded that we currently do not see a path to an agreed decision to withdraw from Russia <...> We continue to take all possible actions, including legal ones, to protect our employees, assets and operations,” the statement concluded. Carlsberg.

The Danish corporation announced its withdrawal from the Russian market in March last year. In June 2023, the concern found a buyer for the Baltika company, but did not indicate an exact time frame for completing the sale of assets in the country.

The new restrictive measure by the management of the Carlsberg Group was a response to President Vladimir Putin’s decree on the transfer of foreign owners’ shares in the Baltika brewing company to the temporary management of the Russian authorities. According to the order, the Federal Property Management Agency became the new owner of the assets.