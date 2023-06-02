There is no doubt that one of the favorite fast foods of millions of people is the hamburger, same as, how not? It tastes much richer if it only costs one peso! Hence it has been quite a success of the super promotion launched by Carl’s Jr. last May of this 2023so many people wonder when they will return to hamburgers cost one mexican peso and here we will tell you.

Although a few years ago McDonald’s and Burger King seemed to dominate the fast food market in the countries with the highest consumption of this type of food, the truth is that Carl’s Jr. has also been able to win the hearts of hamburger lovers.

In fact, although few know it, Carl’s Jr. was founded before McDonald’s and Burger King, and its quality in the fast food ingredients it offers, together with its good prices, make the perfect match with millions of people who prefer to buy their hamburgers in the fast food chain founded by Carl Karcherbefore your competition.

Now it was the past May 28 of this 2023that is, last week, when, throughout Mexico, Carl’s Jr., to celebrate the world burger daythe American fast food chain sold its hamburgers for one Mexican peso.

Bearing this in mind, It will be until May 28, 2024 (which is a Tuesday), that is, the day on which World Burger Day falls again, when Carl’s Jr. branches will once again sell hamburgers for a mexican peso.

It should be said that the promotion of Carl’s Jr to celebrate World Hamburger Day consists of the sale of its Famous Star hamburger for only one Mexican pesoalthough to access this you must meet certain conditions.

First of all, to be able to take a Carl’s Jr. Famous Star hamburger for just one Mexican peso you must buy a combo from the fast food restaurant chain. All combos enter except for children.

Likewise, although the Carl’s Jr. hamburger promotion applies to the dining room, to take away and Drive Thru, it is not valid in those branches that are inside airports, in addition to the fact that it is not possible to add the 1-peso hamburger to other company promotions