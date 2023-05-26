During courtship, going out on a date or eating regularly is a major blow to the pocket of couples, which is why finding promotions and alternatives becomes the best ally of lovers.

That is why a young man in love shared a tip to eat as a couple with little money in Carl’s Junior the famous fast food restaurant in Mexico and the world.

It was through a tiktok, where the young Axel Castillo revealed the trick he uses every time he goes out with his girlfriend to eat at Carl’s Junior, Well, with only $300 pesos they put together a package that will leave anyone satisfied.

“Appointment with less than $300 pesos. You go to Carl’s Junior and ask for a combo ‘Tal para cual’ that costs $289 pesos“Alex mentioned in his post that went viral.

The boy in love explained that this combo from the famous hamburger restaurant includes two fabulous Famous Star, two refil sodas, two cookies and some potatoes.

“You’re going to see how happy your favorite person is,” Alex added in the post.

The boy also commented that as an additional detail to the food at Carl’s Junior, you can also add to the romantic date a trip to the park to have a picnic and draw.

The user clarified that this Carl’s Junior promotion is valid until May 31 only at the Vía Atlixcáyotl and Pabellón Serdán branch in Puebla.