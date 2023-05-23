Are your favorite burgers and fries from Carl’s Junior? This note will interest you because a couple tells you how to have a lot of food for less than 300 pesos.

If you wait anxiously, on May 28, for Hamburger Day, to purchase food for only 1 peso, customers of the restaurant chain, founded in 1941 by Carl Karcher, owned by CKE Restaurants, exhibited large promotions that they can find and spend very little.

Carl’s Jr, having competition from McDonald’s, Burger King and Wendy’s, is distinguished by the size and flavor of its hamburgers, in addition to seeking innovation in each product, making irresistible delights for customers, like the protagonists of this story.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the user identified as ‘@axel.castillo_’, shared the video of the couple who decided to have an appointment at the restaurant whose motto is ‘To eat seriously’.

The couple, when going to a Carl’s Jr. branch in Puebla, Mexico, told that they went to an appointment with less than $300 pesos, for which they chose the combo ‘As is’ $284 (Valid until May 31), contains:

2 Famous Star Burgers

2 Soft drinks with refill

2 cookies

Potatoes

It should be remembered that next May 28, Burger Day 2023 is celebrated, which is why it is an ideal date to benefit from the promotion in a branch, since after purchasing a combo, customers will be able to purchase a Famous Star hamburger with cheese, only paying an extra peso for the second meat product.