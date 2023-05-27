This month of MayMexican consumers are waiting for discounts that will be launched by the online sales campaign, hot saleeveryone awaits their promotions, since since 2014, it has brought together the best online sales and service companies, likewise, companies like Soriana begin with irresistible offers with the arrival of Julio Regalado, in addition to being close on May 18, International Hamburger Day.

One of the brands that has remained in trend this month is Carl’s Jr. because May 28 is ‘International Hamburger Day’, and with it, they bring a great opportunity, but, if you entered this note, your special interest is to know what that is profession for which the restaurant chain has the best job.

The company founded by Carl Karcher, Margaret Karcher, who, when celebrating ‘Burger Day’, will sell a Famous Star with Cheese for just one, for those customers who buy any combo, except for children, has given rise to talk in recent days.

The fast food chain, recognized for the variety of accessories in its hamburgers, delicious fries and great promotions, in the job market, allows you the opportunity to work both in the area of ​​General Assistant, Manager, Supervisor and more.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the user ‘@fxrnxndop’, shared that being a graduate of Graphic designerworks for the main competition of Burger King and McDonald’s.

The content creator went viral after sharing the clip, because it is a reality that many recent graduates live, working in the market that there is opportunity, having as a great obstacle to practice in their professions.