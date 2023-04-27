The fast food chain, Carl’s Jr, launched a promotion in the Mexican Republic to celebrate almost all the girls and boys in the country, giving them a hamburger or some nuggets to pamper them.

Unfortunately, not all entities in Mexico enter this celebration by Carl’s Jr, as there will be three states in which boys and girls will not be able to access their free food.

In addition, it should be noted that the gift does not include chips or soft drinks, and It will only be available on April 30.within the Mexican Republic, with the exception of the states Aguascalientes, Zacatecas and Colimaas well as stores located inside airports.

The offer will be valid on Sunday, April 30, in practically all branches of the fast food franchise, and will consist of a free children’s cheeseburger (or an order of six stars of chicken) when buying a combo.

How to make the promotion valid?

You just have to ask for the offer at the counter when buying your combo, and you can choose between the two dishes. However, the Star Pals children’s package is not included in the participating options (so you will have to opt for another meal on the menu).