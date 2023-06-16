Despite the fact that some fans will say that it is an infidelity, Carl, the older adult from the movie “Up”, will have a date. This is due to the death of his beloved wife and now he will have to turn the page. This new short was originally intended to be released exclusively through the Disney + platform; however, it will now be released in theaters first. That does not mean that it ends up in online streaming. Find out what the release date will be here.

YOU CAN SEE: “Carl’s date”, sequel to “Up” comes to the cinema after 14 years: when does the film premiere?

“Carl’s Date” in Peru: when does it open?

For the United States it was already released on June 8; However, in Latin America, including Peru, it will be released on June 16 together with the movie “Elementos”, belonging to Disney.

How and when to watch “Carl’s Date” on streaming?

The “Carl’s Date” short will be released progressively on the Disney + platform. This belongs to the saga of shorts called “Los días de Doug”, which is already available in several regions in Latin America, although not in Peru.

YOU CAN SEE: “Carl’s Date” premieres trailer. What is it about?

Where will “Carl’s Date” premiere via ONLINE?

“Carl’s Date” will be released through the Disney + platform, in which you will find the rest of the collection belonging to the “Doug’s Days” saga, which is through this online service.

Trailer for “Carl’s Date”

What happened in “Up”?

Carl Fredricksen is a retired salesman whose life has seemed meaningless since the loss of his wife. One day she decides to tie thousands of balloons to his house and set sail in search of an adventure, not suspecting that she would take Russell (an explorer) with her. This is how this unlikely duo faces challenges, becomes best friends, and discovers that they have many reasons to fight.

In the end, both decide to return to the city. Carl becomes the father figure Russell never had, while the scout becomes the son the lord couldn’t have with his late wife.

#quotcarls #datequot #ONLINE #premiere #sequel