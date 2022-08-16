Carlotta Grippaldi was walking through the French streets, with her friends, when a shutter fell from the second floor

A real tragedy is the one that happened to Carlotta Grippaldian Italian girl of only 26, originally from Turin, while she was in France.

The young woman died after being hit by a shutter. A dramatic story that happened last August 13, while he was in the historic center of the place, together with his friends.

He was having a carefree day, when a blind on the second floor of a building, he is detached and hit Carlotta Grippaldi.

After the alarm and the shock of those present, the doctors arrived promptly on the spot, but they could not do anything to save the 26-year-old. Carlotta is died in an ambulanceduring transport to the hospital.

The Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation for manslaughterit will be necessary to understand what caused the shutter to be detached and who are responsible for the death of the Italian girl.

Carlotta Grippaldi was on vacation with friends

She had gone on vacation with her friends and in that tragic moment she was walking around the Gran Rue. The peers had just finished dinner. Law enforcement will now have to rebuild theexact dynamics of the accident.

Carlotta was originally from Turin and she had a degree in economics and commerce, had a master’s degree in Marketing and Digital Management. She loved the mountains and she was also enrolled in the regional register of ski instructors.

There are many messages that appeared on social networks after the harrowing news of his death. Nobody expected to live a pain so sudden. There Snowsport Academy of San Marino published a post on Facebook, to greet Carlotta Grippaldi:

With dismay and immense sadness, today our Academy mourns the untimely death of Carlotta Grippaldi, a pupil of the Marmolada training course, who passed away yesterday afternoon following an incredible accident. As an Academy we wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family.

The shutter that killed the 26-year-old has been placed under seizure and the mayor of the French town of Briançon has announced that they will be carried out inspections of all the facades of the historic center, to prevent another such tragedy from occurring.