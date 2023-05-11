The photo that portrays the daughter Stella with a dedication to her husband Fabrizio has made a record of likes.

Fabrizio Frizzi was one of the most beloved television characters by the public. His untimely death in 2018 at the age of 60 left immense pain especially for his wife Carlotta Mantovan and daughter Stella.

Carlotta after her experiences in the world of entertainment for a few months she moved to France with her daughter Stella who has just turned 10 years old. Fabrizio Frizzi’s wife is very private and does not publish much on social media. However, a few days ago she published a very tender shot with a dedication to Fabrizio Frizzi.

The shot takes Stella wearing a fairytale dress while dancing with the Sheriff Woodyprotagonist of the Toy Story animated film to which Fabrizio Frizzi lent his voice. “We promised you” – this is the caption accompanying the photo.

A moving tribute to Stella’s 10th birthday. Obviously the photo did not go unnoticed even by colleagues and fans who flooded the shot with likes and comments, from Francesca Vaccaro, wife of Charles Conti to Antonella Clerici who has repeatedly reiterated how much Carlotta and her daughter are part of her family like Fabrizio Frizzi.

Fai’s comments were not lacking either, among the many we read: “Like dancing with her dad” And “How much sweetness mixed with melancholy in this shot”.

“Stella didn’t take dance from either of them, however she inherited her father’s singing talent: Stella sings very well, she loves to dance, so she has a showgirl talent. She now she’s in fourth grade, she’s my sunshine” – Carlotta said some time ago talking about Stella while participating in Dancing with the Stars.