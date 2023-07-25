Carlotta Ferlito: “I haven’t had my period for more than a year, today it’s back”. Her story excites many women

Carlotta Ferlito – former champion of Italian gymnastics protagonist in two Olympics (London 2012 and Rio 2016), an athlete capable of winning many medals in national, European and other championships without forgetting the docu-reality show Ginnaste-Vite Parallele in which she was one of the protagonists – she made a really nice post on Instagram. “A little big achievement for me”, he then added in the social stories. Let’s see the virtual ‘letter’ sent by 28-year-old Carlotta Ferlito (who retired from competitive sport in 2019) to her foollowers and fans that she defined in a very sweet way the “most beautiful community”.



Carlotta Ferlito: “I’ve been in amenorrhea for more than a year. My period returned tonight”

“I’m usually an open book but you don’t know this one – he wrote Carlotta Ferlito accompanying the photo published on his Instagram profile -. I’ve been amenorrheic for more than a year (for the uninitiated, amenorrhea is the absence of the menstrual cycle in women). I have never hidden from you that I have suffered from eating disorders, and still every day is a small challenge. This year, however, has been very, very difficult: a thousand visits, practically no diagnosis except “you’ve lost too much weight” or “you have to relax because stress doesn’t help”, which said at a time when external factors that I can’t control create a lot of stress for me, it’s worth as much as a “if you have anxiety, breathe and it will go away”. Although at the moment a child is not in perspective, being told that if I wanted to, I could not conceive children in these conditions was always a blow to the heart. Our body is a perfect machine that when something is wrong tries to tell us in every way, and this was my body that suggested me to slow down and let go of the desire to be perfect and performing in every field of my life.

«Well, tonight my periods returned – underlined Carlotta Ferlito. Thanks to the light-heartedness of the holiday, the psychological help and a few extra kilos, I came to my senses!! I’ve never been so happy to bleed, believe me. I feel like sharing these very personal facts because I too would have liked to read words of comfort when I was sick: take care of your body, your head and above all let go of the belief that to live well you need to be successful in everything you do”. The former Italian gymnastics champion concluded: «Imperfection is human, it is beauty and above all life is so short that you have to sand your head for the extra kg or for the not perfect grade or for the disappointments in love: It’s not worth it. Thank you if you have read this far, sending you the best vibes».









Carlotta Ferlito, the very sweet reaction of the fans to her exciting post

A long, intense and emotional post that has garnered many likes and comments from the fans and women who still suffer from amenorrhea and in words of Carlotta Ferlito have heard a message of hope that transmits strength even for what their path is. “Congratulations for the transparency, for the honesty and for having made many girls in your same situation feel certainly less alone”, reads one of the comments on his post. But there are many responses from the former gymnast’s community. “So proud of you.” And again: “Thank you for this message that you have decided to share, you can’t imagine how much good it does”… “As if I had written these words .. you don’t know how much I understand you, in every single word ..come on!” … “Beautiful message. You are an example for all girls. So much admiration from a mother”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

