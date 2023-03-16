Carlotta Ferlito: “She is convinced that thin is right and performing”

On the occasion of Fiocchetto Lilla Day, Carlotta Ferlito, a gymnast who represented Italy at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics and who won two medals at the European Championships and gold in 2019, shared a post in which she shows how ‘was before and as it is now, accompanied by a letter to the child self.

“I would like to hold tight that little woman who flaunts confidence but is sinking inside. She who is convinced that thin is synonymous with performance, with fairness, she who does everything to feel loved and understood. That little girl who achieves one goal after another, forgetting to take care of herself, of her own happiness and light-heartedness and to enjoy her life ”.

And again: “That little girl who has lived alone since she was 12 to achieve a dream, the same dream that was then snatched from her without her having any power and who therefore gradually became convinced that putting control over her body could make her strong, and more determined than she already was over the years”, Ferlito writes again.

Then the encouragement to ask for help: “Today March 15th is National Eating Disorders Awareness Day. And I’m here to tell you that asking for help doesn’t make you weak, on the contrary, it makes you strong, ready to start a new life, and aware that you deserve more, much more!”.

“Food is joy – explains Carlotta -, conviviality, sharing, smiles, light-heartedness, happiness, never forget it! Feed yourself properly and you will have the energy to break everything and train to be stronger, not to punish yourself”.

Finally, the appeal to those who feel confined by their fears: “Life on this side of worries about everything is wonderful, slowly learn to let yourself go! I’m with you. Take care of your body and mind, always! I love you”.

Since 2019, Carlotta Ferlito no longer competes and one of the reasons is precisely the series of difficult moments she experienced, in which she was unable to accept her body.