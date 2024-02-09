Carlotta Dessì's last touching post published on social media before her death: it was from three weeks earlier

Carlotta Dessì she was a young journalist of 35 years old, who worked for Mediaset for some time. Unfortunately, in recent days she lost her life due to a terrible illness, which in the end left her with no escape and which she often talked about on social media, also to give courage to those like her who were experiencing the same difficult moment as her.

The girl who worked for the program Afternoon 5 and Outside the Choir, Unfortunately he didn't manage to defeat that ugly disease, which he discovered August of last year.

Carlotta was born in the province of Cagliari, but for studies she had moved to the city of Rome. Here you graduated as a journalist at the university Wisdom and then began his career, working for various newspapers.

He worked with Barbara D'Urso for Pomeriggio 5 and also with Mario Giornado, in the program Fuori dal Coro. His last television appearance took place in December, in the broadcast of Network 4.

Carlotta Dessì's last post on social media, before losing her life

Since Carlotta discovered that she was suffering from that terrible disease, she has always cared about it tell it. For this reason, on social media, she often spoke about what she was forced to experience. The last one touching post published by her, dates back about 3 weeks ago.

He showed a photo of a little picture that a dear friend of hers had just given her and in messageto give courage to others too, wrote: