Carlotta Dessì, the famous Mediaset journalist, has unfortunately died: she was only 35 years old

Truly heartbreaking news has been released in the last few hours and has broken the hearts of many people. Unfortunately Carlotta Dessìborn a journalist for Mediaset, lost her life following a terrible illness, which after several months left her with no escape.

The young woman, who worked as a journalist for various programs, such as: “Afternoon 5” and “Fuori dal Coro”he didn't make it to win that one illnesswhich he had decided to talk about on social media.

The last time Carlotta appeared on TV, she showed up on the program of Mario Giordanowhile he was on his wheelchair. On the occasion of this very important moment for her, in a post on her profile, he wrote:

CREDIT: MEDIASET Because you have to fight, you don't have to give up. One thing is certain. I'm not alone. I have never been since the first day I discovered my illness 4 months ago, in a very hot Milanese summer. From that day my life changed, it changed for me, for my family, for my partner. But I was immediately welcomed by so much warmth and affection.

I am surrounded by true people and friends who never leave me alone and always give me so much strength, especially when my fears take over. Thanks to everyone, but above all thanks to Mario Giordano and the wonderful Fuori dal Coro team. 5 months in hospital, I'm very happy.

Carlotta Dessì's last post on social media, before losing her life

CREDIT: LA7

The young journalist lost her fight yesterday, Tuesday 6 February. In a message it is precisely the editorial team of Tgcom24 to inform everyone of the sad news. The Management wanted to show the condolences and closeness to the Dessì family. Carlotta had published a last message on social media, approximately 3 weeks ago.

He showed her the picture given away a friend of hers, with a really important message. In the caption, she in fact wrote: