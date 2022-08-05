The words of the former protagonist of Temptation Island: “I need to break away”

Last May 28th Carlotta Dell’Isola and Nello Sorrentino celebrated the long-awaited orange blossom. Today, however, two months after that day, the former protagonist of Temptation Island has revealed that she is living a period of crisis with her husband. Let’s find out the details of this story that worries the most loyal fans of the couple.

In an interview with ‘The People Gossip’ Carlotta Dell’Isola confessed to living a period of crisis with her husband In Sorrentino after only two months of marriage. This is what the former competitor of Temptation Island:

The truth is one: both him and I have taken marriage a little too ‘under the leg’. We thought that he had brought us closer, but paradoxically he made us separate a little. He and I have been together for ten years, but when we found ourselves combining our different habits, unfortunately, we got involved in many repeated quarrels and conflicts. I am not a hypocrite, I cannot tell you that everything is wonderful between us. There are many difficulties.

Continuing to talk about her problems with Nello Sorrentino, Carlotta Dell’Isola confessed:

We do not think out of the blue of screwing up a marriage, God forbid. But the point is that there are really a lot of difficulties in our relationship. We should try to match our characters and not reduce ourselves to the fight to live better. I am very badass, I also do not hold back with tones and words, I must admit.

And, in conclusion, the former protagonist of Temptation Island he has declared:

I need to detach myself from him for quite a while and vice versa. It may be that the phrase “object out of sight grows in the heart” works for us too. In my opinion the distance would get closer, who knows. We will try to do it.

We recall that Carlotta Dell’Isola and Nello Sorrentino are connected to wedding last May 28 in Nettuno, in the province of Rome. With the hope that the couple will be able to overcome the problems that are afflicting their lives in this period and will finally be able to find the serenity.