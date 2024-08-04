This Sunday, August 4, 2024, the climate in Mexico will experience extreme weather conditions, according to the latest update from the National Water Commission (Conagua). Two cyclonic systems are affecting the country: Hurricane Carlotta and Tropical Storm Daniel, both with significant impacts on the Mexican Pacific coasts, while the presence of Tropical Storm Debby in the Atlantic keeps the alarms going.

The low pressure, with a high probability of becoming a tropical cyclone, is located south of Colima and Jalisco. Its influence will generate intense rains in the west and south of the country, in addition to causing severe wind gusts and high waves in Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima and Jalisco. Authorities warn about the potential for thunderstorms and adverse conditions that could result in flooding and landslides in these regions.

At the same time, a trough of low pressure is extending over the southeast and the Yucatan Peninsula. This phenomenon, in combination with the humidity coming from the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, will lead to heavy rains in the southeastern states, including intervals of showers in wider areas.

The Mexican monsoon, associated with atmospheric instability, will increase the probability of showers and occasional rain in the northwest of the country, including the Baja California peninsula. The conditions will also favor the possibility of hail in some regions. The rains will affect the north, center and east of the country, with emphasis on the State of Mexico, Morelos and Puebla, where heavy rains are expected.

The hot weather will persist in the northwest, north and northeast of Mexico, as well as in the Yucatan Peninsula, with temperatures exceeding 40 °C in Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas. In contrast, minimum temperatures in areas of Durango, State of Mexico and Puebla will drop to between 0 and 5 °C.

The wind forecast indicates gusts of up to 70 km/h and the possibility of whirlwinds in Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila and Nuevo León. On the Pacific coasts, waves of up to 2 meters high are expected. In addition, in other regions, wind gusts will range between 40 and 60 km/h, affecting states from Baja California to Mexico City.

The rains could lead to flooding and river overflows, while strong winds could cause damage to trees and structures. Citizens are advised to stay tuned to weather updates and take precautions against these adverse conditions.

Summary of the weather forecast for today Sunday

Rain forecast:

– Heavy rains with very heavy rainfall at times (50 to 75 mm): Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

– Intervals of showers with heavy rain (25 to 50 mm): Sonora, Durango, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Morelos, Puebla, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

– Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Mexico City.

– Scattered showers (0.1 to 5 mm): Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosi, Aguascalientes, Zacatecas, Guanajuato and Queretaro.

Maximum temperature forecast:

– From 40 to 45 °C: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas.

– From 35 to 40 °C: Chihuahua, Durango, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

– From 30 to 35 °C: Jalisco, Colima, Michoacan, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosi, Morelos, Puebla (southwest) and Veracruz.

Minimum temperature forecast:

– From 0 to 5 °C: Durango, State of Mexico and Puebla.

Wind and wave forecast for tomorrow, Sunday, August 4, 2024:

– Wind gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and possible whirlwinds: Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila and Nuevo León; and waves of 1 to 2 meters high: coasts of Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima and Jalisco.

– Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Durango, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico and Mexico City.