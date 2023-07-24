This Sunday he did not go to his polling station because he had voted by mail. “Without any problem, but I am not going to tell you who I have voted for because I have never said so. A journalist should not do it. On Friday Carlota Corredera, a native of Vigo, turned 49 and this is the first interview she has given “being professionally free”, without any employment relationship with the production company La Fábrica de la Tele and with Mediaset, for which she has worked for 16 and 18 years, respectively. She has been the director and presenter of Save me, although he did not see the last program. She presented the series about Rocío Carrasco, the most watched program on Telecinco in 2021. She now has her own podcasttitled superlatives. For superlative, she. “I don’t know how to live halfway,” she insists.

Ask: How are we dizzy?

Answer: I never thought I would be like this, but starting over at this age seems exciting to me. I come from a journey in the desert, from very troubled professional and personal times.

Q: What were you doing the day the end of Save me?

A: I was at home with my daughter and the news came to me through a friend. I immediately bounced it back to my bosses because I thought it wasn’t true. Since I left it, it has been very difficult for me to see it, but I will never speak ill of a program that I have given birth to and raised, even if I have not buried it.

Q: Was Peru screwed when it was said that it was a program of “reds and fags”?

A: No. I have heard that he was mortally wounded there and when Irene Montero intervened after the premiere of the documentary by Rocío Carrasco. In the latter case, we mismanaged the program. We had some very important information to pass on, and it was treated like a matter of the heart when it wasn’t. We should have let only the experts speak, because there can be no sides in something like this. Human rights are not questioned. But what really made Telecinco’s audiences drop was to stop broadcasting Pass word.

Q: She presented the program with the most audience in 2021 and they awarded her by leaving her out.

A: I know what happened and why I’m not there, but you have to ask Mediaset about that. Perhaps I am the first piece that does not fit into what is called an ethical code.

Q: An ethical code that prevents talking about politics in entertainment programs…

A: I don’t know if there should be an opinion on politics, but what should be done with a gender perspective, emphatically yes. Entertainment has the same social responsibility as news. The messages we send about bodies, about relationships, the approaches in interviews…

Q: Have you ever regretted putting yourself in front of the camera?

A: I have thought many times what would have happened if I had not started presenting that September of 2015. I went from being an anonymous person to another well-known person. For what you say, what you do, what you get fat to become a headline. I have learned to digest it thanks to therapy and my environment, but I cannot regret something that I have chosen voluntarily, of having been able to speak in prime time about gender violence and feminism, although it has cost me my position at Mediaset and on TV.

Q: It has been the target of hate campaigns, on radio stations and on social media. What hurts you more, being called fat or feminazi?

A: i think feminazi because the fat thing is so unoriginal… that they equate Nazism with feminism is terrifying.

P: The last time we saw her at a public event was on March 8 with Irene Montero. What do you think of her task at the head of Equality?

A: Sometimes a story needs to rest before being told, and maybe one day we will understand the level of violence it has received, especially from friendly fire. she and her partner [Pablo Iglesias] the most viscous viscera in the cavern awaken and I can understand that they have enemies, but once he moves away, the violence that the two of them received remained all of her.

Q: How do you see current politics?

A: I live with great concern at this moment. I don’t know if the ultras ask me more or those who are going to allow them to enter. I hope this is a bump that does not go further. What is clear to me is that, as Simone de Beauvoir said, in every crisis the ones that always take steps back are women and their rights. That’s why what I have worse are macho women, my head explodes.

Q: What do we do with men who ask for a ‘quiet’ feminism?

A: I would tell those who consider that we are very heavy that feminism is precisely uncomfortable because it points out injustices to us. I have shoelaces from fighting the patriarchy.

