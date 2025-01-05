Carlota Corredera has started 2025 by opening up about her breakup with Carlos de la Maza and has decided to take stock of 2024 and share its goals for this new year. In an interview with ‘SEMANA’ magazine, the presenter assured that “The 24th is a year that, luckily, is already far behind us. Surely it has been one of the worst years of my life, but it has also been a year in which I have achieved learn many things that I didn’t know about myself. I usually stick with the good.”

It should be noted that a few months ago, Carlota ended her marriage after more than 13 years of relationship with the father of her daughter, which is why she has been asked how her heart is right now. “My heart is broken, but it is getting back together little by little,” he assures and adds that, “I always say it, in duels there are no shortcuts, in this duel there are none either, but I do have the feeling that little by little I am picking myself up.” head”.

Although 2024 was not easy for the presenter, she wanted to highlight the positive things and the lessons that year left her. «I am stronger “than I thought and I considered myself a strong person, but I have discovered that I am stronger than I thought myself,” she says.

Regarding her relationship with Carlos de la Maza, she said that “I aspired to have a marriage for life. But this type of trance that suddenly happens to you is a totally new experience for me. I I had never separated and it happens and you have to face situations that you have never experienced before and that are very complicated,” he shared.









Regarding what it expects for 2025, the television company has said that “first of all, the most important thing I can ask for is health to see my daughter grow. For me it is my absolute priority, it has always been in the last nine years and now much more so.” Professionally, he has indicated that he would »love to continue working, take on new projects, go back to tv and work on things that excite me.”

Carlota defines herself as an optimistic person and assures that she would like this new year to focus on that. «A year of new learning, new professional projects and continuing to grow. And of course, continuing on Radio Nacional”, which according to him, “has been the best thing that has happened to him” since his departure from Mediaset.