Carlota Ciganda finds peace in her Navarrese land, in Larraintzar and Ultzama, to close a very hectic season. The 33-year-old golfer from Pamplona touched the sky when in September she was crowned with Europe at the Solheim in Finca Cortesín (Málaga), the first time that the tournament set foot in Spain. Ciganda holed the putt decisive, she graduated as a leader and swelled with confidence for her great challenge, becoming the first Spanish woman to win a major. The current number 29 in the world has been among the top 10 10 times. She now believes that her time has come.

Ask. How did golf sneak into a soccer family?

Answer. I was five years old. He played soccer and racquetball. I come from a family with a lot of sports. My uncle was a footballer [Cuco Ziganda jugó en Osasuna y Athletic] and my father played everything. Golf came because we lived in Larraintzar, a town of 120 inhabitants, and nearby was the Ultzama Golf Club. My father went with his friends and I accompanied them. He had a small seven iron that he was hitting around with.

Q. And what was it like growing up in a town of 120 inhabitants?

R. A marvel. I love going back there, the peace, the tranquility. In a big city, with traffic, I get overwhelmed quickly. We spent a lot of time on the street, in the square, running, at the fronton, at golf. It was a very healthy life.

Q. Were you going to see your uncle Cuco at football?

R. I remember going to see him at Athletic. In the 97-98 season, when I was seven or eight years old. I have a photo with the cousins ​​and him on the San Mamés grass before a game. I love the fans, the philosophy and history of Athletic, how they fight, how well they get along. And I am Navarrese and the red polo that I wear on Sundays is for Osasuna, for the grit, the blood. I played futsal for two years on a boys' team. Above, from the front. He gave the ball more than 100 consecutive touches. I am skilled and have good coordination.

Q. Your references?

R. My uncle has always been a great example. Hardworking. He has surpassed himself and taken great care of himself all his life. Idols? Rafa Nadal and Tiger, and Suzann Pettersen for his power and determination. From Spanish, Sergio García and Olazabal. Seve I didn't get to see her, she was very small.

Q. Did racquetball help you gain strength and speed for golf?

R. Yes. As a child I have always been with boys a lot and they hit the ball harder. I wanted to give it like them, I always wanted more, and I developed that speed.

Q. Did that make you competitive?

R. Yes, I've always been like that. We Ciganda are very competitive, we don't like to lose. When I play I give everything in every shot, there are no friends. Now I have changed a little, but when I was little I used to get very angry, I would throw the clubs and my father would send me to the clubhouse. Bad bad. Over the years I have realized that if I get angry I give others an advantage. I don't lose that energy anymore. If you lose control, golf drives you crazy. It's very mental.

Carlota Ciganda, with the Solheim trophy. Stuart Franklin (Getty Images)

Q. Are you very demanding?

R. Yes, I demand a lot from myself, more and more. I really like what I do and I like to improve in everything. I have a good team with my coach, Jorge Parada, my caddy, Álvaro Alonso, I have a physio on the tour… they help me be better and I demand a lot from them. It's the only way. In golf, 140 players compete every week, there is a high level, and the normal thing is to lose.

Q. What is it like in the field?

R. Aggressive, very competitive. People say they see me as calm, that's what I look like, but inside I'm fierce, I'm a very fighter, I give my all. I love competing. Off the field I like to think about what I do, I try not to rush, I like to listen more than talk. I'm introverted. Then in the field I transform. The tension goes inside.

Q. What mental training do you do?

A. I have been talking to Javier Iriondo for quite some time. I have read his books. When I read the first one I was in a bad moment because my coach, Rogelio Echeverría, died in 2014. Today it helps me a lot to manage emotions on the field, breathing and meditation techniques, visualizing… I love that topic. The mind differentiates the good from the best in the world. They have a plus. It is very important and more so in a sport like golf. I demand that I give 100% every day.

Q. He has two victories on the American circuit in 2016. What has he been missing in these seven years?

R. I'm around. I have been approaching the big ones for two years; Two seasons ago at the Evian and this time at the PGA I was third. If I'm there, victory has to come. I'm not obsessed because the career I have is good, a lot of consistency, a lot of top ten, this year I have been tenth in average in strokes. That victory is missing in a big one. I am prepared for it, it may come in the next few years. I'm confident, the big courses are going well for me, I hit hard and I like that mental challenge. I'm ready, I have the game to win big. And experience helps a lot. I have been a professional for 12 years. I'm calmer and that's an advantage.

Q. What has Solheim changed for you?

R. It was incredible, a dream come true, playing in Spain in front of my people, my family. finish him putt in the 17th… I couldn't have imagined it better. As a person it hasn't changed me. It does give me confidence for the future. I beat Nelly Korda with all that pressure on the last day. I beat Lilia Vu, world number one, on Saturday morning and afternoon. I know I have the quality of the best, now I have to maintain it over time. Furthermore, Solheim brings out the best in me: playing as a team, for something bigger than myself. Enjoy it.

Q. What did you feel when you put the putt Victory?

R. A lot of joy and euphoria. I put the putt, I threw the club and hugged my caddy and my teammates. In the 16th everyone was shouting my name. On the 17th from tee to green it was spectacular. When I put the putt In the end it was the best moment of my life.

Q. Rogelio, his first coach, was from the old school, alien to technology. How has it changed?

R. I was with Rogelio from the age of five until I was 25, when he died. He was from the old school, yes, it was what he learned. He made my swing, he created me as a player, he told me that he would become top ten in the world. Then I was without a coach for a year because I was afraid to change, to have my swing modified, until I started with Jorge Parada, who I have been with for eight years. I went from day to night. From being with someone very traditional, older, with creativity and less video, to knowing myself more now. Jorge is more technical, with statistics. He is one of the best coaches in the world for everything he knows. It has been a very big change. I am the player I am because of those two.

Q.What do you think of Jon Rahm's departure to the Saudi league?

R. I feel sorry for Jon not competing with the best on the PGA Tour. When they offer you that much money and make you such a good offer, it's hard to say no. It is irrefutable. I respect him a lot, I support him, I follow him and I wish him the best. Yes, I will be sad not to see him play on the PGA Tour. Without Jon, without Sergio García… the one who loses is the viewer. LIV just didn't hook me. Golf is very divided.

