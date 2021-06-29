Spanish golf has already defined its list for the Tokyo Olympics. After confirming the presence of Jon Rahm and Adri Arnaus in the men’s category this Tuesday, the Royal Spanish Golf Federation has revealed that Carlota Ciganda and Azahara Muñoz will be the Spanish representatives in the women’s competition of the Games, to be held from August 4-7 at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Both Ciganda and Muñoz have achieved their ticket to Tokyo by finishing in positions 20 and 35 after the end of the Olympic golf ranking on Monday 28 and that collects the results to this date from July 8, 2018. Both players will repeat their Olympic adventure after participating in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, where Muñoz finished in 21st place and Ciganda in 39th place.

Ciganda and Muñoz will try to fight for the Olympic gold in a golf tournament in which South Koreans Jin Young Ko and Inn Bee Park, current Olympic champion, they start as the main favorites for the title among a long list of candidates where the two Spanish golfers will try to surprise.