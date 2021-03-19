The Cartagena, European champion of this sport, has had to focus on other martial arts because hers stopped due to Covid-19 Carlota Prendes (i), in a bout of the European Brazilian jiu-jitsu championship, which she won in 2020. This was the last tournament she was able to play, before the pandemic. / LV RUBÉN SERRANO Friday 19 March 2021, 02:08



Contact sport is experiencing its lowest hours since the coronavirus pandemic broke out. There is no trace of events on the Federation calendar. They all disappeared overnight in March 2020. And there are hardly any fixed in 2021. Their athletes only have to train in small groups, with masks and sales