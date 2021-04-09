The Attorney General of the Treasury, Carlos Zannini, was formally in charge of the complaint against Mauricio Macri for the alleged irregularities in the administration of the US $ 45,000 million, for which the Congress has already summoned him to detail the arguments of his advance against the former president.

The members of the Parliamentary Bicameral Commission for Monitoring and Control of the Payment of External Debt agreed on Friday to summon Zannini to provide further details on the accusation against the Cambiemos government.

With the same objective, they will also invite to the Congress the General Trustee of the Nation, Carlos Antonio Montero; to the head of the Anti-Corruption Office, Felix crous, and the president of the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA), Miguel Pesce.

But in addition, the radical senator Ernesto Martínez requested the presence of the Minister of Economy, Martin Guzman, to provide details on the status of negotiations with the IMF and the Paris Club, aimed at refinancing the debt.

Scandalous meeting with screams for Formosa

The president of the Foreign Debt Monitoring Bicameral, the senator from Formosa of the Frente de Todos José Mayans, endorsed the request of the legislators of that body to advance the deliberations that began on March 1, when the President Alberto Fernández blanked his decision to initiate a criminal complaint against Macri.

And it was the national deputy of the ruling party and former head of the Justicialista Party (PJ) José Luis Gioja who raised the need to summon Zannini and the rest of the aforementioned officials.

The virtual meeting of the Bicameral also included a scandalous cross between Mayans and the senator of Formosa for the radicalism Ricardo Buryaile.

“You said yesterday that I had taken a plane knowing that I had symptoms of the coronavirus. You have been untrue,” Buryaile told the Kirchner senator.

In response, Mayans first clarified to him that “it was not an issue of the commission” and then warned him: “This is another issue. It is not a matter of the commission. If we are going to discuss the disaster they were going to make in Formosa , I do not want to enter that one, that does not correspond “.

However, the official senator ended up getting into the issue to once again hold the leaders of Juntos por el Cambio responsible for the jump in infections in Formosa.

“I believe that you incurred irresponsibility when you went to Clorinda to do a political act and now we have 1,200 cases of coronavirus and 70 deaths thanks to your irresponsibility,” Mayans accused.

Already shouting, Buryaile replied: “You are accusing me, you have to be responsible. Do what you want with the commission, but you have to be responsible.” The cries between the two took over the virtual meeting until other legislators intervened to calm things down.

“Please, let’s regain cordiality and tranquility. Stop Buryaile. Each one will continue to do politics on their own, as appropriate, you will say that the truth is being disregarded and Senator Mayans will have his version. But let’s end this,” he appealed the senator for Córdoba Ernesto Martínez.

Martínez resorted to irony to complete his request: “Senator Mayans, tell the governor (Gildo) Insfrán that after the version and the good news that Deputy Buryaile has given us today, there is a strong danger that he will be saved and that he will to continue being opposition in Formosa, as it has to be. ”

“Hopefully it will continue as an opposition because it does not get more than 20% in the province of Formosa, hopefully it will continue for many more years,” Mayans said. Next, the meeting was terminated.

Zannini, in charge of two sensitive causes

At the head of the Treasury, Zannini was left with a leading role in two sensitive cases against former President Macri.

On the one hand, the government formalized on Friday its request for Zannini to become a plaintiff in the case that was initiated by the former president for alleged “fraud and fraudulent administration” based on the agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

It is the mission announced by President Fernández, in the framework of the Legislative Assembly last March. He said that the advance would consist of three stages: first the audit of the Sigen, the preparation and presentation of the complaint by the OA and, finally, the constitution as a plaintiff of the National Treasury Office headed by Zannini.

But in addition, Zannini is the one who recently decided to reject the offer presented by the Macri family to settle the debts for the administration of the Post Office.

The opinion of the Treasury attorney was presented within the framework of the cramdown (rescue process) ordered by Judge Cirulli. This instance begins when the bankrupt does not reach an agreement with its creditors, then they and interested third parties are given the possibility to make an offer to keep it operational.

Former President Mauricio Macri maintains that the judicial case over the Argentine Post’s debt with the State -statified in 2003 during the presidency of Néstor Kirchner-, responds to a “political persecution” with the sole purpose of advancing on him, his children and extend the bankruptcy to Socma.