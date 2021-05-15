The Attorney General of the Treasury, Carlos Zannini, who this week in public statements defended his vaccination and that of the journalist Horacio Verbitsky in a “VIP Vaccination” armed by the Ministry of Health of the Nation and that caused the departure of the Government of Ginés González García, now apologized.

“I have superb resemblance I have not been correct in expressing myself and I apologize to (Jorge) Rial and to everyone, “he said, although it was justified again and he attacked journalists who criticized him in dialogue with FM La Patriada.

The scandal unleashed in mid-February when the Ministry of Health organized a secret vaccination operation for leaders and friends that it was sought to maintain in strict secrecy and that the journalist Horacio Verbitsky, one of the inoculated, strikingly aired, still generates controversy. Again in the mouth of one of the vaccinated themselves.

This week Zannini attended the C5N program “Green Sprouts” and with his response to the query for the “VIP vaccination” rekindled the controversy: “No (I regret it) because I knew that I was in the legal conditions to be vaccinated. On December 20, the resolution arises, I go to the health authority because I am included (over 60 years with prevalent disease); I regret not having taken the photo at the time. We have not committed any violation of the rules (together with his wife) “.

After the rejection of the opposition, the criticisms of the press and the statement of the driver Jorge Rial, who said that he would travel to Miami to get vaccinated for “the arrogance of Zannini”, this Saturday the former Secretary General of the Presidency he rehearsed an apology that ended in justification.

I’m actually going to get vaccinated in Miami. The wait for a turn was long and tedious. But it was banking. Even with the anger of my family. However, Zannini’s arrogant attitude made me make a decision that I had been avoiding: not to leave my health in the hands of politicians. – JORGE RIAL (@rialjorge) May 14, 2021

“If I have seemed superb, which I am not, I have not been correct. What I did want to express is that I have been vaccinated when the vaccine was a poison, on December 22. Was a militant act and in defense of politics go get vaccinated, today they say it’s a privilege. I apologize not only to Rial and to everyone, I am not a superb person, “he said in dialogue with the program” Punto de Fuga “of FM La Patriada.

And he added: “If with my answer I have offended someone I apologize a thousand times, it will not be the first time I do it. Everyone forgets that Horacio Verbitsky is 79 years old, and there are many people in that situation and I hope they are all vaccinated. Lack enough vaccines unfortunately, but someone always goes first in line. That’s why I talk about not breaking any rules, I think he didn’t rape her either by the question of his age he is in the target population. What it was not established it was the strict order because it depends on each of the jurisdictions “.

“The target population for vaccination is defined in the Resolution 2883. It is not a moral debate, it is a legal debate, you have to read the resolution. Because there is a lack of vaccines and because there is such a strong pressure from the pandemic, this issue is getting dirty everywhere, ”Zannini argued this Saturday. The moral, let’s put it aside, each has their own assessment of the facts. I was in legal condition, it was part of the objective and that’s where I stand. “

Carlos Zannini, the Treasury Attorney, described the journalists who criticize him as “hitmen of the macrismo.” Photo: Federico Lopez Claro

But after that justification, Zannini charged against the press: “It is a debate that leads nowhere and can only be used to take strength from the voice that I have on other issues Y that is the goal of all journalists, that I say pseudo journalists, who act like hitmen of macrismo“.

The cause for the IMF loan

The former presidential running mate along with Daniel Scioli also referred to the criminal complaint for indebtedness with the IMF: “This loan entered through one door and left through the other, we are not investigating the economic policy of macrismo or questioning that you have to pay that money, we are not judging the Fund either (because they have immunity), but rather we seek to know if a group of civil servants violated the law ”.

And added “Some crimes we already consider as proven, The misuse of money has been proven, even the Fund said. The stage is early to see who were responsible and it is not advisable to condemn previously as Macrismo did, criminalizing politics ”.

Argentine Mail Cause

“The Macri began to owe Menem, De la Rúa asked them for the canon, and when we reached a key moment they put political issues to avoid pagar, if they pay no one is still looking for someone else to pay, the law acts in a way. The problem of the Post is solved with the payment, there is no persecution of any kind“said Zannini, today the Treasury Attorney.

And he again referred to the press: “There are journalists who act as macrista hitmen and say that it is unfair to criticize Macri for this debt that comes from the 90s. Political reasons are sought for not paying and it hurts when politics is used in a case that is purely economic. Prosecutor Boquín faced the cause alone while they were in government and deserves all the laurels if ever a peso of this debt is charged ”, concluded Zannini.

NE