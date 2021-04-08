Despite the fact that the Socma group of the Macri family, controlling company of Correo Argentino SA, submitted 85% agreement of its creditors regarding the payment proposal made, the Treasury Attorney in charge of Carlos Zannini rejected the offer presented within the framework of the “salvage” process, and thus requested his bankruptcy. She will be the judge in Civil and Commercial matters Marta Cirulli who defines the future of the postal signature: if it approves the agreement where the signature offers the payment of 1,000 million pesos or makes room for Zannini’s proposal.

The opinion of the Treasury Attorney was presented within the framework of the cramdown (rescue process) ordered by Judge Cirulli. This instance begins when the bankrupt does not reach an agreement with its creditors, then They and interested third parties are given the possibility to make an offer to keep it operational.

Former President Mauricio Macri maintains that the judicial case regarding the debt of the Argentine Post Office with the State – a nationalized firm in 2003 during the presidency of Néstor Kirchner – responds to a “political persecution” with the sole purpose of advancing on him, his children and extend the bankruptcy to Socma.

On the other hand, Justice maintains other arguments: when Macri was already in the Casa Rosada, the Government and the company reached a payment agreement, according to which the Macri Group had to pay 300 million pesos in 15 years, with an interest rate of 7%. The fiscal Gabriela Boquin rejected that proposal because he considered it “ruinous, abusive” and whose “irregular acceptance seriously damages the patrimony of the national State.” He said that the debt was 70,000 million pesos.

In the last briefs presented, the company rejected such figure, and based on a report from the Receivership that responded to the inquiry of the creditors Transporte Chimiray SRL and Carlos Mariano Moiraghi, and of Correo SA itself, it maintained that by applying the aforementioned rate by the Receivership for readjustment, as of February 28, 2021 the debt was 1,011,610,941.75 pesos.

Therefore, Socma made a last offer where to the creditors category A, -among them the State- “they are offered the full payment (100%-hundred percent) of the capital verified or declared admissible, plus their interests calculated at the contractual rate resulting from the verifying sentence from the filing in bankruptcy and until the date of effective payment “.

The judge asked the opinion of the State, the main creditor of Correo SA, regarding the new offer and it was Carlos Zannini as Treasury Attorney who rejected it through a 17-page letter. “The new offer exposes their bad faith and delaying conduct“, indicated the head of the state attorneys.

In another section of his proposal he considered that “there having been no factor that has gravitated to improve the circumstances of his business line (which is still null), it is striking that now they have “improved” the proposal made previously “.

Then, Zannini understood that having been able to improve the offer to cancel the debt on previous occasions “the company chose not to do it. trying to impose a ridiculous and ruinous agreement for the national state, so notoriously damaging to the treasury that that proposal motivated the opening of an investigation that is in the federal jurisdiction “.

In harsh terms regarding the company’s actions, the Attorney General recalled that if the company does not obtain the agreement of the majority of the creditors -the State being the main one-, bankruptcy must be decreed, because not having the agreement prevents the judge from approving the agreement, that is, the offer made in this case by Socma.

Before consulting Clarion, from the company they indicated: “The State’s proposal was foreseeable and it was contemplated in the brief presented, for this reason it was indicated that if it is rejected we are willing to pay in the last instance when the judicial claim is final.”

Judge Cirulli can approve the agreement made by Socma, which includes 100% of the debt payment “based on the conditions imposed by the creditor,” company sources indicated. Another option is to consent to the request made by Zannini and declare bankruptcy. As a third way, the magistrate can transfer the proposal of the Procuratorate and request that the calculation of the credit be carried out.

The cramdown It began when in 2019 the State rejected the last of the proposals that the company had made to avoid the salvage process, which consisted of the cash deposit of 296 million pesos 30 days after the agreement was approved. In addition, it offered an update of the interest on the debt, but linked to the payment by the State of some of the lawsuits filed by the Post for the confiscation of the signature in 2003 by Néstor Kirchner.

Look also