The General Prosecutor of the Treasury, Carlos Zannini, was fully involved in the intern that shook the walls of the Government in recent weeks around Martín Guzmán, Federico Basualdo and the increase in rates within the framework of the pandemic, the negotiation with the International Monetary Fund and the electoral year.

“I seemed a portrait of an official (in reference to Basualdo) and a big mistake. Things don’t work out that way. I have known Federico for quite some time and I know that He is a serious, hard-working, very intelligent boy and that he dedicates himself with great responsibility to the task that has been entrusted to him, “said Zannini, visiting Green shoots, A C5N show.

He continued: “I do not have the information to make a complete analysis. For the people, Guzmán seems to me a valuable person within the Government and Federico is also. The portrait seems to me that Federico received it more than Martín“.

In this sense, for Zannini both officials “will settle their differences and in any case will have to recognize that someone is commanding the government and arrange things. “

Likewise, “Chino” said that La Rosada “is very hacked by a very oppositional media complex and an opposition that obstructs instead of arguing”: “That makes any difference within the government is seen as serious. The important thing is to recognize that we have to be together. “

“It is very healthy – Zannini finally added on this subject – that the different possibilities be discussed politically, so that those who lead have three or four alternatives to choose the best one. The discussion is valid. Do not get angry if it was by a path and not the one that one would prefer “.

Corte, Macri and his rejection of “lawfare”

On the other hand, the “Chino” charged harshly against the Supreme Court of Justice after the ruling of the highest court that endorsed the presence in Buenos Aires classrooms in the framework of the pandemic, to the detriment of the decree signed by Alberto Fernández.

“It is not a ruling that is at the level of the Court. It decides on a dead decree, the autopsy of a decree. They are doing the interpretation of the Constitution that is nowhere. The Supreme Court wants to influence; evidently he was more satisfied with a government like (Mauricio) Macri’s. “

Zannini’s reference to the “dead decree” is because the Court ruled on the first Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) signed by the President – currently expired – and which was renewed in early May.

Already on the ground of the opposition, the former head of the Legal and Technical Secretariat of the Presidency spoke about the time he was imprisoned: “I am not obliged to forgive if they do not repent. I have not been able to forgive them because they show no signs of repentance. “

He continued: “We are before an undemocratic authoritarian right who thinks that the suppression of the other is a path “.

Zannini, in that context, said not agree with the expression “lawfare”, rather, he defines it as “criminalization of politics.”

“I refuse to call it that way because if a word is going to have the word ‘law” inside, if it is going to be a legal war, it has to have some legal status, and here they violated the Constitution, they violated the laws, the Procedural Codes violated even the Penal Code, all to imprison people and exclude them from politics, “he interpreted.

A semantic distance, but peculiar, with her political boss Cristina Kirchner, who uses the term as banner of his court battle.

Vip vaccines: self defense and Verbitsky

About the final section of the report, Zannini was asked if he “regretted” having integrated the list of so-called “vaccinated vip” who received the first dose.

“No (I regret it) because I knew it was in legal conditions to be able to vaccinate. On December 20, the resolution arises, I go to the health authority because I am included (over 60 years with prevalent disease); I regret not having taken the photo at the time. We have not committed any violation of the rules (together with his wife), “he said.

And he concluded by addressing the case of Horacio Verbitsky, who originally aired the situation within the Ministry of Health and led to the departure of Ginés González García as minister, who was finally replaced by Carla Vizzotti.

“To Horacio Verbitsky i told him i was wrong: ‘You don’t have to act guilty because you have a right to that because you are a personality that needs to be protected by society ‘. The problem is the lack of vaccines, not of who gets vaccinated. “

