The Attorney General of the Treasury, Carlos Zannini, accused this Saturday the leaders of Together for the Change of “criminalize politics” due to the decision of the head of the Government of the City of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta to appeal to the Court the presidential DNU that prohibited face-to-face classes in the CABA.

“We have raised logical criteria before the Court, defending something that the Attorney General’s Office had been defending when the first law treaty was made in Argentina,” asserted Cristina Kirchner’s judicial “brain”.

Zannini maintained that the defense of Alberto Fernández’s DNU that he presented on Monday was accompanied by “jurisprudence of the Court” in favor of his criteria, in statements to radio 10.

But he said that “the problem (of substance) arises” because Argentina “It does not have a democratic right” and compared Juntos por el Cambio with the dictatorship.

And in that sense, he added: “Here people have been killed for thinking differently. It is the same right that tries to criminalize politics and it has made politics a field of war and not a field of consensus. “

Zannini once again questioned the interim Attorney General, Eduardo Casal, who believed that the DNU is unconstitutional and the CABA has the legal status of a province. He argued that he has a “contradictory” position on this issue by supporting the City’s position regarding the continuity of face-to-face classes. Vice President Cristina Kirchner wants to dismiss Casal to try to improve her procedural situation in seven cases in which she is being processed.

“He himself (for Casal) took measures on the Government’s DNU (in the attorney general’s office). Until the Court speaks, it is better not to speak because everything may be left empty,” stressed the Treasury Attorney.

Before a query, Zannini also made reference to the case that the Treasury Prosecutor is carrying out, as a plaintiff on behalf of the national State in the case initiated against former president Mauricio Macri for the indebtedness he took with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2018 .

“What the complaint says is that all this institutional disaster and non-observance of the rules had an objective that was to favor friends, they entered to speculate and covered it when they defaulted with the money of the IMF,” Zannini remarked.