The singer Carlos Vives He did not avoid commenting on Shakira’s recent collaboration with Karol G, “TQG”. She recalled the advice that she gave Piqué’s ex-partner about her sentimental situation.

Carlos Vives He left Shakira some advice when he was approached by the media in the Lo Nuestro Awards 2023. The Colombian singer continues to reap success with “TQG”, her collaboration with Karol G. In recent months, much has been said about her and the lyrics of the songs that refer to her breakup with Gerard Piqué. In this regard, the Caribbean interpreter was asked about the sentimental situation of his partner and revealed that both communicate and exchange messages.

What did Carlos Vives tell Shakira about Piqué?

The Latino artist is a friend of his compatriot and has not been immune to scandal after the separation of Pique, because of infidelity. During the international award gala, she spoke about the Barranquillera and distanced herself from certain topics. “I don’t like getting into those family messes,” she said.

Carlos Vives and Shakira began their friendship after recording the song "La bicicleta". Photo: People

“After you are over 60 (years), you always want to wish everyone the best,” he added to Telemundo. He stressed that the two have been friends for many years and communicate constantly. He did not specify on what subject, but he assured that he leave tips.

“I send him his messages when he writes to me about something and I tell him: ‘Love yourself, think’. In other words, ‘Love yourself a lot’ is everything you want for the people you love,” said Carlos Vives. As is known , both collaborated together on the song “La bicicleta”, released in 2017.

Shakira and Karol G premiered “TQG”. Photo: Karol G/Youtube

Shakira’s hints to Piqué in “TQG”.

“TQG” has been a worldwide boom after its premiere on February 24, 2023. Something that drew attention were the references to the relationship of his ex-partner Gerard Piqué with Clara Chía. “Seeing you with the new one hurt me, but I’m already set for my own”, says the lyrics.

“Now you want to go back. You can tell, I don’t know, wait for me there, I’m not an idiot. You left, I got triple M, hotter, tougher and more level. You looking outside for food. me saying it was monotony“, is heard in another part of the topic.

How did Carlos Vives propose to Shakira to record “La bicicleta”?

Carlos Vives has revealed his admiration for Shakira and dreamed of recording a song together. In a chat with the youtuber Yordi Rosado, he talked about how he met her and proposed her collaboration for the song “La bicicleta”. “I met her arriving at a station at 5:30 am, when one was going to promote a morning program,” he recounted.

“We would go to Shakira’s house and we would record a scene outside, two blocks away we would do another (…) For me it was a dream to do something with her,” he added. She took advantage of a date when the Barranquillera was going to visit her parents to film the single.