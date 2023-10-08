We chatted a few weeks ago, taking advantage of a visit by Vives to Madrid in which, among other things, he personally invited King Felipe VI to the 500th anniversary of his hometown, Santa Marta, in Colombia, which will be celebrated in 2025. We met in a hotel of polygon, to which he arrives in the typical van with tinted windows of a rock star, accompanied by three assistants and his wife, Claudia, who compliments him and smoothes his curls for the photo. At reception, a Colombian tourist cannot believe what his eyes see: Carlos Vives himself made mortal flesh thousands of kilometers from his house. Embarrassed, she asks him for a selfie and they both engage in polite chit-chat in their flowery Caribbean Spanish. It’s nice to listen to them.

His last videowith his friend Juanes, is a tribute to women. How feminist is she?

I consider myself a feminist, and I think it is not fair to generalize when talking about machismo. I do not deny that we have been a sexist society, where men have believed themselves to be more than they are, but sometimes I worry that there is a feminist movement that hates men. That’s where things don’t start to work. I was raised under the severity of the bolero, the woman is the maximum of creation. She doesn’t even touch herself with a rose petal. At home my mother ruled, and in my house my wife rules.

Well, maybe women want to rule in the public sphere.

The world would be better if there were more women leaders. The problems of countries like mine are that we do not take care of anything, and the one who knows the most about care and values ​​is the woman. Not only domestically, in everything: the planet, the family, others. When care is lost, and values ​​are lost, everything starts to go wrong.

And that altruistic vein?

I am aware of my privilege. My dad was an ENT and ophthalmologist and, when someone couldn’t pay for the consultation, or the glasses, he didn’t charge. Mine is a very unequal society and I inherited that affection. I feel committed to working for people. We are divided into sides and for me the people are one, without nicknames or classifications. I don’t care where he’s from, how much he has, who he sleeps with, who he votes for, what he believes. What is your name? Light? I love you light. You are like me, children of God, and I respect you.

Are you a believer?

Yes, I come from a Catholic family and my Christian upbringing helped me a lot in my life. When my parents separated, and didn’t take care of me, someone had to take care of me. Call it what you want, God is a force that unites us. There are divine people, and I am not talking about beauty, but about light, love, goodness. Those people are divine and I want to be divine. Being good is my highest aspiration.

Juanes says that it’s hard to make a gringo dance. Do you think the same?

Ha ha ha. Everywhere they boil beans. I have met very party-going gringos and others for whom an eye has more ears than they do. In any case, in Colombia itself there are several cultures and while the people of Bogotá are hard to dance, the people of the coast, from the moment we are born, are taught to shake off the water by dancing.

Is Spanish musical?

It seems to me to be the most beautiful language. When I hear that English or Portuguese are more musical, it even makes me angry.

Is it the lyrics or the music before?

When I have a melody, she’s blowing me the lyrics [tararea]. If I hear it, he tells it to me. And when you have it: eureka! It’s like deciphering a formula.

Have you ever not heard it?

A few years ago, the industry changed, the Internet arrived, social networks arrived, my company closed, I divorced my second wife, everything changed, I lost my job and I started producing for other artists. But one day a new manager appeared, my wife, Claudia, appeared in my life, I locked myself away to write for myself, and I was born again. That was ten years ago.

How many lives has he had?

Three, at least. I started at 18 years old on television. At 30, I succeeded in soap operas and music. All times teach, even the muddy ones I made in my life, my screw-ups.

Have you had many?

Ugh, many. A Cuban poet said that man, what is flowery about him, comes from what he has buried. Many times, those terrible things make us flourish.

Are you talking about sex, drugs, reggaeton?

No. I’m talking, for example, about a marriage failing, about trying to be a good father and things getting complicated. It was very difficult for me [se emociona].

Men cry too.

More than women. They are stronger, that is why they are wiser. There has always been a woman who has saved my life.

His lyrics are very romantic, compared to other more explicit ones.

One comes from that romantic school that I told you about and I miss certain languages. There are things about reggaeton with explicit sex that scare me. But, in this era, and in all times, the counterculture is privileged.

Reggaeton is not marginal, it is omnipresent.

Because it is promoted for mass management. It is interesting that people do not educate themselves, do not read. When youth are told that this is the new poetry, it is because they have not read poetry before. I don’t like it, because it is made so that that generation does not think, does not question things and does not rebel, so that they can have slaves. That exacerbated vulgarity, that hypersexualization, is the way to keep them under control.

Do you have teenage children?

I have two older ones and two ages 12 and 15. You teach your children to read and listen to good music from everywhere. One has to make one’s children cultivate and be demanding in the quality of things, poetry, culture and music, so that they have judgment

Maybe one day he catches them twerking.

No no no. Of course they dance, but they don’t twerk. I don’t know if you know the things that happen in certain circles with a lot of this music, which is going beyond everything. My children are not going to fall into that vulgarity. Not all that music is bad. There are artists who have not fallen into that. Deep down, the power of that music is that it is ancestral, its origin is in the cumbias, in the vallenatos, what happens is that now we make it with computers, and we wear baseball caps and believe that we just invented it. But that’s very old and, no, not everyone does it wrong.

He will perform in the heart of Madrid on Hispanic Heritage Day. Some don’t celebrate it. Do you understand them?

I do not curse my Spanish blood 500 years later. Vives is a surname from Sitges; Restrepo, from Asturias. You have to understand history and know how to measure it at the time. Not all the things that happened were terrible, and it is very sad to want to cover up the wonderful things that happened with the terrible things. We have lacked feeling proud of who we are. Our tragedy is not having valued our indigenous, African and Spanish culture. I cannot deny myself, nor my history. There is nothing more valuable than miscegenation.

LIVE LIFE Carlos Vives (Santa Marta, Colombia, 63 years old), musician and actor, is considered the king of vallenato and cumbia by his own compatriots. The author of universal hymns like The cold drop either the bikealong with Shakira, winner of two global and 15 Latin Grammy Awards, releases a new song, Women, along with his countryman and friend Juanes, and on October 12 he performs in a free recital in the Plaza de Cibeles in Madrid to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Day. On his penultimate visit to Spain, he personally invited King Felipe VI to attend the events marking the 500th anniversary of the founding of his hometown, Santa Marta. “If he can’t go, it would be beautiful if his daughter Leonor were his. Felipe went to the 450th anniversary of Cartagena de Indias, as Prince of Asturias, and it would be a beautiful way to close that circle.” At the moment, he does not have an official response, although he does have an unofficial response. In two years we will know what the story turned out to be.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe

Babelia The literary news analyzed by the best critics in our weekly newsletter RECEIVE IT