Piqué and Shakira are still at the center of the controversy. Despite the fact that a year has passed since their separation, the former Barcelona player and the singer from Barranquilla continue to appear in the tabloids due to striking information that arises around their figures.

In recent days, it was news that Piqué shared an image again with his new girlfriend, the young Clara Chía Martí. And, in the midst of the more than a million and a half ‘likes’ that the photo has received, yesCarlos Vives, one of Shakira’s great friends, stood out.

(In context: Unexpected reaction of Carlos Vives to the last photo of Piqué and Clara Chía; And Shakira?).

Now, after Shakira’s followers branded Samarium “Judas” and “traitor” on social networks, Vives himself stood up to the critics and gave his version.

“Too bad, it is what it is,” he concluded.

(You can read: Shakira celebrates and launches a new acrostic in Miami; her fans go against Piqué).

Carlos Vives talks about his “like” to the photo of Piqué and Clara Chía: “Too bad, it is what it is”

Carlos Vives on the stage of El Campín. Photo: Raul Arboleda. AFP

In recent days, Carlos Vives, a friend of Shakira, left his “like” for the publication.

And, as expected, Shakira’s followers did not “let it go by.”

For this reason, in the middle of his concert in Peru, Carlos Vives was questioned about the subject. And his answer clarified the whole controversy.

During a chat with the presenter Ethel Pozo, Vives was asked:

“It was said that you left a ‘like’ on the photo of Piqué and Clara Chía. Is that true?”

The samarium replied, laughing: “No, no, no. I have people who work for that, how do they manage to be in this? I don’t have time. It was an office accident, according to what they told me“.

“Someone who manages my things, who has to check things out there, pin, got me into trouble (…). I say things, I sing and I have my messages that are so important to me, but I make a mistake in a ‘like’ with Shakira and… that’s incredible. Too bad, that’s what it is”, he concluded.

Peru 🇵🇪 my guitar in love always asks for you and we came with the entire Province to serenade you 🙌🏼 Thanks for the love in “El Tour de los 30″… next stop: Chile ✈️ pic.twitter.com/zkgzCyJv6v — Carlos Vives (@carlosvives) May 31, 2023

More news

SPORTS