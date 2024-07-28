The singer Carlos Vives sent some words to the inhabitants of Venezuela for the presidential elections that define the future of that country for the next six years.

Venezuela has been called to the polls to choose between 10 candidates who will take the reins of the country: whether the current president Nicolás Maduro will continue or another politician, such as Edmundo González, who heads the opposition, will take over.

Elections in Venezuela.

About, The Colombian dedicated the verse to the Venezuelan citizens You have the key to my heart which is part of his song The land of oblivion.

“Venezuela, you have the key to my heart and I only hope that we all meet again. Things have to change, I’m with you,” she wrote on her X account.

In addition, in a video with images of one of his presentations, he described the day as “a very important day to spread our wings again.”“I just want to see you smile, Venezuela,” he concluded.

Venezuela, you have the key to my heart and I just hope that we all meet again. Things have to change, I’m with you 🇻🇪❤️ pic.twitter.com/53QF03eTxD — Carlos Vives (@carlosvives) July 28, 2024

He has not been the only artist to speak out about the crucial elections. For example, Spaniard Alejandro Sanz said he was on the side of Venezuela: “I hope change becomes a reality. Every vote… A voice, a hope, a future.”

Message from Alejandro Sanz

Ricardo Montanerwho had five children in Venezuela, thanked the country for having welcomed him for so many years.

“A new nation is about to be born. On the 28th, Venezuela will awaken to the future. (…) The 28th is a day of encounter, an opportunity that not everyone has, a day of reconciliation,” commented the interpreter of The glory of God.

That is to say, 15,797 polling stations were set up to receive more than 21 million citizens. They opened at 6 am (local time) and closed at 6 pm. Those where there were voters in line had to remain open until the last voter had voted.

*With information from EFE