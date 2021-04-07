Carlos Vives is going through a hard time after the loss of his father this Monday, April 5. The Colombian singer communicated the death of his father through his Instagram account and dedicated a heartfelt message to him.

According to various international media, Luis Aurelio Vives Echevarría He died surrounded by his family and caregivers. One of his sons reported the news to El Heraldo.

The interpreter of “La bicicleta” did not hesitate to speak on social networks and shared a moving video with images of his father. Along with the publication, he spread an extensive message.

“Today, Easter Monday, my dad left and I feel helpless again like the first time. I see him leave his house to never return and my soul breaks. (…) I know that he will live eternally in us, his children, in our family, in our friends, in our city and that we will always remember him with that child’s smile that accompanied him all his life, ”wrote Carlos Vives on Instagram.

His fans and followers did not hesitate to express their condolences through the comments on the platform. Artists like Alejandro Sanz also tried to console him with heartfelt messages: “May God have him in his glory. A big hug to you and your whole family, dear friend ”.

Carlos Vives and Bacilos join forces in a new version of “Caraluna”

One of the classics of Latin pop has a new version. “Caraluna”, one of the most popular songs of the Bacilos group, has been relaunched in a renewed edition together with Carlos Vives. The video for the song, which was released in late February, became a hit on YouTube and has so far accumulated more than 1,000,000 views.

The members of the remembered group highlighted the contribution of the Colombian in the iconic single. “He is a world unto himself, inside, with his deep knowledge of the history of Colombian music,” he said. Jorge Villamizar.

