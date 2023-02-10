Mexico.- An alleged sentimental relationship would have existed between Florinda Meza and Carlos Villagrán, interpreters of ‘Doña Florinda’ and ‘Kiko’, in the unforgettable television program “El chavo del 8”.

For several years there has been speculation about the above, in addition both actors have been asked and they have not given details, but Carlos Villagrán who talks about it.

In an interview with the YouTube program “Mitre”, which circulates on the Internet, Carlos Villagrán was questioned about his alleged affair with Florinda Meza that occurred years ago, and this answered:

People asked me ‘is it true that you were with ‘Doña Florinda’?’ and I told them the truth, I told them: ‘no,’ Doña Florinda ‘was with me'”, and with his answer he provoked laughter around him.

But about how his relationship with “Doña Florinda” would have happened, he also recalled: “People do not accept it because it is difficult for them to believe it, because it was so: he told me ‘look, I have the car in the workshop, can you take me? To the workshop?’ so that I could take out my car and ‘you take me to that side’, then he would invite me to his house and all that kind of thing,” he recalls.

“She was with Carlos Villagrán, not I was with her. Maybe that’s why she doesn’t want to talk…”, the actor quotes verbatim.

In a recent interview with Adela Micha, Florinda Meza avoided talking about Carlos Villagrán, but not about her relationship with Roberto Gómez Bolaños, “Chespirito”, with whom she has been married since 2004 until the comedian’s death at the end of November 2014.

“I’m not going to talk about that, mainly, did you know Roberto? A very intelligent man. Can you imagine me with an asshole**?” Florinda Meza said before Adela Micha, referring to Villagrán, who played “Kiko”. , the son of ‘Doña Florinda’, in the programs “Chespirito” and “El chavo del 8”.

But previously, Carlos Villagrán had already talked about Mrs. Meza in other interviews and quoted this: “It was a short time. He was also with Enrique Segoviano, the director of the program and with ‘Chespirito’; she was his wife and we respect him as such. “

“I asked ‘Chespirito’ for help because I couldn’t anymore with that relationship. I shouldn’t say it as a gentleman but it happened like that. I break up with her and she makes a tremendous scandal. I told ‘Chespirito’. He tells me: ‘Right now, let’s record, stay in your position’ and when he told me that, Roberto felt that the air was purer, “Villagrán also recounted on the subject.