With his 79th birthday in January, Carlos Villagrán is considered one of the living legends of the endearing neighborhood of ‘El chavo del ocho’. The Mexican announces his return to Lima with his tent, from July 27 to August 13, at Mega Plaza.

His iconic character quico, has penetrated millions of people and a few days ago, during the Comic Con in Colombia, a fan broke down in tears when he was hugged by Villagrán. The video, on the TikTok social network —in just hours—, exceeded 2 million views.

“I am privilegedI am a darling of our Lord God. That he has given me this task of being able to make you laugh and that this character, well, has become an icon, an idol, well, I have nothing more to be grateful for, ”says the Mexican star, whose interpretation is characterized by the sailor suit.

Although he does not keep track of the years he has been absent from our country, he affirms that he has a very important link with the Peruvian public. “I have had many intentions of returning to Peru, but for the same work I have not been able to, but on average more or less six, seven years that I have not gone to Peru and now I’m excited to get back with you. I feel fabulous. Peru is like a second home. I am in love with all of your food and, logically, if I have time, I am going to know what I still do not know”.

In memory. Part of the endearing cast in which Villagrán was an important part. Photo: diffusion

—Is it true that in Peru you had a unique experience?

—Look, I remember when a tiger grabbed a girl and quickly the tamers came and strangled the tiger and took the girl out. She didn’t lose consciousness, she ran towards me, I hugged her, and the girl’s blood fell down her face, but fortunately she didn’t lose consciousness. I remember that we went to visit her at the hospital and she did not get older. It always stuck with me that moment that today is an anecdote.

—Which character do you miss most from the neighborhood of ‘El chavo del ocho’?

– Don Ramon. Ramón, my friend off stage and on stage. Don Ramón is the one I miss the most.

—Is it possible a reunion between the companions of the neighborhood of ‘El chavo del ocho’?

—Well, there are only four of us left: Chilindrina, Mr. Barriga, Doña Florinda and Kiko. Some production company seems to have wanted Noño, Chilindrina and Kiko on one occasion in Brazil, and it seems that something went wrong and was not achieved, but we are readyof course.

—Will they make a Kiko movie?

—There is a very good project, they want to make a film of Carlos Villagrán’s whole life, where, of course, Kiko will be present. And, at the same time, they want to make a book in Argentina. They made me the proposal, but I still haven’t heard details nor have we met. I would love to.

– What is your greatest wish?

“Just keep being happy, that’s all.” Please, be happy with what you have, help those who do not have, share your happiness. That is what I want the most, that happiness is always reflected in their faces.

