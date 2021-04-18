Carlos Vílchez communicated through his social networks that her mother was vaccinated against COVID-19 this Sunday, April 18. With a cute photograph, the member of JB on ATV showed the precise moment in which the woman who gave him life received one of the doses to be immunized against the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.

“They vaccinated my mother and I am very happy about that,” wrote the comic actor in the description of the image of Instagram where health personnel are seen applying the vaccine to their mother.

What’s more, Carlos Vílchez He dedicated a few lines to his partner, Melva Bravo, to thank him for accompanying his mother in the line of vaccination against COVID-19. “I have to thank my girlfriend, Melva, because she was always with my mother the entire queue, while I was waiting outside. Thank you, my Mel, “said the artist.

Carlos Vílchez’s mother is vaccinated against the coronavirus

It should be noted that, like Vílchez, other celebrities such as Rebeca Escribns, Manolo del Castillo, Gisela Valcárcel and Magaly Medina have celebrated that their parents were immunized against the dreaded coronavirus.

Carlos Vílchez is excited to remember his father

In mid-March, Carlos Vílchez, JB’s ATV actor, broke down remembering his father during an interview for the Sunday show Día D.

“I miss my dad, I miss my brother; Every time I talk about my father and my brother, I get emotional because my father could not see my career, my father passed away in 93 ″, said the actor, with tears in his eyes.

Carlos Vílchez, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.