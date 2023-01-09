Carlos Vilchez returned to America TV. The channel presented the comic actor through a spot, so the artist will lead a new program with María Pía Copello that will be released this summer. The comedian returns to channel 4 with his character Carlota, very popular at the beginning of this century. It is not the first time that he does the characterization. Years ago, he did it with Laura Huarcayo and Maju Mantilla in “Lima limón”. At the moment, there is no official date for the premiere of this magazine.

In November 2022, the influencer announced her entry into a new format, but it was not known who would be her co-host. Now, everything is being prepared for the space that América TV is preparing.