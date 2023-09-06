tears seized Carlos Vilchez when he received a live visit from his older sister on the set of the América Televisión program ‘Send whoever is in charge’. Carlos, true to her style, joked with his sister about how they spent her childhood and how she “pulled” his hair as a child. However, nostalgia seized the comedian when he remembered his older brother, who passed away years ago.

“We were seven siblings, my older brother passed away approximately 22 years ago. She (her sister) remained the eldest,” Vílchez said after looking for her sister to give her a big hug.

