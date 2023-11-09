Carlos Vilchez He was one of the famous Peruvians to speak out after University of Sports became champion of League 1 2023 after beating 2-0 Lima Alliance at the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium with goals from Edison Flores and Horacio Calcaterra. The television host was disappointed with the blue and white team’s game and, broken, took advantage of his social networks to congratulate Ate’s team for the championship they achieved.

What did Carlos Vílchez say after Alianza Lima’s defeat against the ‘U’?

Carlos Vilchez He used his official Instagram account to share a home video congratulating Universitario de Deportes for the 27th cup in its history, but he made it clear that he is still a die-hard fan of Alianza Lima, no matter what happens. “I’m very hurt, but this is football, Alianza always up!”, reads the description of his publication.

“Nephews, how are you, good night. You know that I have always been a gentleman. I only have to say to the University Sports Club and all its fans congratulations for this championship.. It hurts, it hurts a lot to have lost this game, but this is football. Congratulations! But on my part you always know: up with Alianza!” said the popular ‘Tío Vílchez’.

What did Carlos Vílchez say before the final?

The famous ‘Carlota’ was present on social networks after Alianza Lima’s agonizing draw against the ‘U’ at the Monumental. “Calm down, with all the serenity in the world. There is nothing more, thank you, Alianza. Five days ago I mentioned it to all the people, on the channel above all, 1 to 1. Now let’s wait calmly in our stadium, come on Alianza. This A tie for us is a victory,” said Carlos Vílchez.

The television figure was happy with the point obtained in the first final and hoped to meet all his people again in La Victoria for the second leg. “Now, with all the serenity to wait for Wednesday (November 8). We are Matute,” he added happily.

Carlos Vílchez spoke about the final between Alianza Lima and Universitario. Photo: Libero

