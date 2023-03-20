More than 1 month has passed since Carlos Vilchez returned to america television to reprise her popular character ‘Carlota’ on the show “Send who sends” next to Maria Pia Copello. However, the criticism and comments from his followers and detractors on social networks continue. This time, he appeared on the podcast “Nothing is a big deal” hosted by the comedian Diego Rivera and took the opportunity to talk about this situation.

“I have worked with Jorge Benavides for a long time and we are very close friends. But, suddenly, it came to people’s mind to write comments on my social networks like: ‘Hey, what are you doing there’, ‘you’re useless’, ‘who told you that you’re a comedian?’, ‘you’re crap’ and others”, explains the ex-host of “Paws Night”.

Regarding these negative opinions on his social media accounts, Vílchez ironically referred that he usually block users who insult him and prefer to have followers, whose way of expressing himself is more respectful, especially when issuing an opinion. “People who insult all day, I block them. I prefer to stay with 5 followers who are respectful people. The only thing I ask of you is that you do not insult my family, do not mess with my children, that this can affect anyone, “she said.

Let’s remember that the comedian had previously explained that it was a difficult decision to leave “J.B. on ATVs” after sharing several years with the comedians of that program. However, in the recent podcast “Nothing is a big deal” admitted he found a better opportunity to host the show “Send who sends”in which you can do different things.

That change of television station has brought him a lot of criticism, since now his detractors write comments like: “Why did you go to America if you were fine on ‘JB'”, “Don’t work with Pía, you’re going to the hole”, “That is not your thing at noon, yours is comedy”, to which Vílchez summarizes in this funny reflection: “People have taken me to anger”.

His relationship with Jorge Benavides

Carlos Vílchez and Jorge Benavides began working together in 1986, when they both participated in a program on América TV. At that time, the popular ‘Carlota’ was an assistant set designer at the Teatro Leguía and it was there that she met JB.

As he recounted in the interview with Diego Rivera, he shared various television programs with Jorge Benavides such as “JB Noticias”, “El especial del humor”, “JB en Willax”, “El wasap de JB” and “JB en ATV”. “I worked with Jorge in the theater since 1986. At that time, he was 17 to 18. We are compadres, recontramigos, everyone knows it.” Vílchez refers.