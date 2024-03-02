In a recent interview for the program 'You are in all', the renowned comedian Carlos Vílchez was interviewed by Natalie Vertiz and expressed his total indignation when asked about the situation between Christian Dominguez and Pamela Franco. The performer, as is his style, took the case with good humor and laughed stating that he tried to ensure that the cumbia singer was not protected, even giving him classes.

What did Carlos Vílchez say about Christian Domínguez's infidelity?

During the conversation broadcast on 'You are in all', Carlos Vílchez did not hesitate to share details about the private classes he had given to the cumbia singer Christian Domínguez. According to the comedian, despite all his 'help and instruction', the leader of the Great International Orchestra never managed to learn what he was taught, something that, according to Vílchez, could have contributed to his being discovered on several occasions.

It is important to emphasize that Christian was immersed in a major scandal in February of this year, after he was recorded having intimacy in his truck in the middle of a public street when he was still in a relationship with Pamela Franco.

“What happens with Christian… I gave Christian personal classes, he never learned. He practically received a scholarship from the 'pendeivis' school, but he missed classes, he went when he felt like it, that's why I “they have supported”Vílchez said during the interview.

However, taking a more serious tone, he stated that everyone deserves the opportunity to right wrongs. “We all have the right to change in life. He is like a son to me, I don't believe that he is not sorry,” she concluded.

Was Carlos Vílchez a 'womanizer'?

The beloved comic actor Carlos Vilchez, known for his popularity among thousands of Peruvians, openly admitted that he has had a 'womanizing' past, but assured that he has never hurt anyone because he has always been sincere in his relationships. Furthermore, he freely admitted that he has had moments of irresponsible behavior, referring to himself as a “pendeivis.”

“Maybe I haven't been a good husband, tell me what you want, but I feel like I am a good father. I have been a womanizer, I can't deny it, that is undeniable, I don't deny it, but I was the womanizer who didn't hurt anyone. “A womanizer, I call the person who has had many people in his life, who has dated many women in his life, not the one who cheats,” said the former member of 'JB en ATV'.

Likewise, through his official TikTok account, he gave various 'tips' to avoid being caught, just as happened to Christian Domínguez: “Never in your life save the number of a cheater or a friend, or you-know-who on your cell phone. Think! Do it on a piece of paper, without a name, you keep it in your wallet. Who noticed? Nobody. “Your wife checks what's on your cell phone… I'm a legend.”.

